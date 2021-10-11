Four Classic Star Wars Titles Are Being Released As Bundles

THQ Nordic and Aspyr Media have come together to release four classic Star Wars titles for the holidays, paired up into two bundles. Each of these will be for both the PS4 and Nintendo Switch as you'll be getting the Jedi Knight Collection (which contains Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast and Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy), while the other is the Star Wars Racer & Commando Combo (which comes with Star Wars Republic Commando and Star Wars Episode I: Racer). Both are for pre-order right now with the PS4 versions being released on October 26th while the Switch versions will come out on November 16th, both for $30.

Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast A Jedi outcast struggles with his past, his enemies, and his destiny. Kyle Katarn's classic adventure lands on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation4! Experience the legendary single-player epic with modernized controls. As Kyle Katarn, agent of the New Republic, use your lightsaber and the full power of the Force to combat a new evil plaguing the galaxy.

Choose wisely from an arsenal of 13 weapons, including the disruptor rifle, thermal detonators, trip mines, and Wookiee bowcaster.

Test your skills in 24 single-player missions, four epic boss fights, and one unforgettable cantina. Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy Forge your weapon and follow the path of the Jedi. The online multiplayer classic comes to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation4 with modernized controls. Take on the role of a new student eager to learn the ways of the Force from Jedi Master Luke Skywalker. Play with up to 16 online players in six online multiplayer modes, including Siege, Capture the Flag, and Free for All.

Customize your character by defining both look and gender before entering the Academy to learn the power and dangers of the Force.

Construct your own lightsaber from handle to blade. As you progress, discover the power of wielding two lightsabers or the ultimate double-bladed lightsaber made famous by Darth Maul.

Interact with famous Star Wars™ characters in many classic Star Wars™ locations as you face the ultimate choice: fight for good and freedom on the light side, or follow the path of power and evil to the dark side.

Star Wars Racer & Commando Combo Star Wars Episode I Racer The fan-favorite racer is back! Two engines. One champion. No limits. Take control of a podracer speeding through flaming methane lakes, Tusken Raider assaults, anti-gravity tunnels, and much more in a pulse-pounding, do-or-die fight to the finish line. Choose from 25 playable racers including: Anakin Skywalker, Sebulba, and Ratts Tyerell.

Race tracks spanning 8 unique worlds including: Tatooine, Baroonda, and Malastare.

Work with Pit Droids to upgrade your podracer for higher top speeds and acceleration.

Discover short-cuts and secrets to master your lap times. Star Wars Republic Commando The squad is your weapon. Boss, Fixer, Scorch, and Sev, better known as Delta Squad, are back on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation4! Relive the legendary campaign. Welcome to the Clone Wars: Chaos has erupted throughout the galaxy. As leader of an elite squad of Republic Commandos, your mission is to infiltrate, dominate, and ultimately annihilate the enemy.

Battle Relentless Enemies: Battle a variety of highly intelligent and deadly enemies—from brutal Trandoshan mercenaries to the flying insectoid warriors of Geonosis.

The Squad Is Your Weapon: Your squad will follow your orders, performing complex commands and strategic maneuvers. You are their leader. They are your weapon.