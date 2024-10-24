Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Band Space, Fast Travel Games, Smartmelon Games

Four-Player VR Rock Game Band Space Releases Today

Become one of the biggest rock acts in the galaxy as Band Space has been released today for both SteamVR and Meta Quest headsets

Article Summary Band Space launches as a VR rock band game, playable solo or with friends.

Play with guitar, bass, drums, or keyboard in immersive VR environments.

Tour five arenas and enjoy diverse tracks with a full band or solo mode.

Import favorite songs via Mod.io for personalized track selection.

VR developer Smartmelon Games and publisher Fast Travel Games have released their own four-player rock group title called Band Space today. Akin to previous rock-related co-op titles, you'll play either on your own with an automated backup group or together with friends as you tour the galaxy as a rock act on the rise. Choose whichever instrument you want as you play everything in a VR environment for a virtual crowd. We have more info below as the game out now on SteamVR and Meta Quest.

Band Space

Grab your friends and get ready to rock – Band Space is the VR game that lets you form your dream music group. Tune up and take the stage, mastering guitar, bass, drums and keyboard with up to four players. Slide to catch notes, power through the drum beat, and dazzle with your keyboard. Smash through songs together in 5 different arenas, tackle a variety of tracks, and get the practice in with solo modes.

Master Guitar, Drums, Bass, and Keyboard: Band Space features all the staple instruments that make up a great rock band. Grab a guitar and melt faces with solos, or keep the beat with the virtual drums. Each song has individual maps for each instrument, so you get a great experience whatever you play.

Band Space features all the staple instruments that make up a great rock band. Grab a guitar and melt faces with solos, or keep the beat with the virtual drums. Each song has individual maps for each instrument, so you get a great experience whatever you play. Rock Together or Alone: This is the first VR music game to offer a complete band experience with friends. Meet up online as your dream group and tackle songs together. Prefer to play alone? No problem – you can play each instrument across any song by yourself.

This is the first VR music game to offer a complete band experience with friends. Meet up online as your dream group and tackle songs together. Prefer to play alone? No problem – you can play each instrument across any song by yourself. Find Your Favorite Songs In-Game or on Mod.io: Band Space comes with a range of songs to rock out to, with popular and indie tracks available. But you can also utilize integrated Mod.io support to find and import some of your favorite songs into the game in single player mode.

