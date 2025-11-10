Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Behemutt, Fourleaf Fields

Fourleaf Fields Announced For PC Sometime in 2026

Grow your own teeny-tiny little farm with gigantic results in Fourleaf Fields, set to be released sometime next year on Steam

Article Summary Fourleaf Fields is a cozy farming life sim coming to PC via Steam in 2026 from Behemutt and HypeTrain Digital.

Experience farming from a bug-sized perspective, growing towering crops and raising tiny animal neighbors.

Uncover village secrets through a unique Gossip System and help build relationships to grow the town.

Play solo or team up with friends for exploration, farming, and discovery in a vast miniature world.

Indie game developer Behemutt and publisher HypeTrain Digital revealed their latest project, Fourleaf Fields, set to be released sometime next year on Steam. This is a cozy farming life sim where you're a tiny farmer who is no bigger than the fruits and veggies that you grow. You'll form your equally tiny farm, either by yourself or with friends, and build something awesome as you farm whatever crops you'd like. Enjoy the trailer and info here while we wait for more details.

Fourleaf Fields

In Fourleaf Fields, the familiar world of farming is reimagined from a miniature perspective. Grow towering crops, care for cute farm bugs, and uncover a web of secrets fueled by gossip—solo or online with friends. Grow towering crops, care for tiny farm bugs, and uncover a web of secrets fueled by gossip – solo or online with friends!

Grow Your Tiny Farm: Shoot huge water drops to water your crops, slice enormous carrots and pumpkins into pieces to harvest them, and care for your farm animals—moths, bees, butterflies, and ladybugs. Farming has never felt so fresh from this new, tiny perspective!

Shoot huge water drops to water your crops, slice enormous carrots and pumpkins into pieces to harvest them, and care for your farm animals—moths, bees, butterflies, and ladybugs. Farming has never felt so fresh from this new, tiny perspective! Uncover Secrets Through Gossip: Collect stories, connect the dots, and uncover the hidden secrets of your neighbors and the town's mysterious past through the unique Gossip System—a tech tree fueled by hearsay.

Collect stories, connect the dots, and uncover the hidden secrets of your neighbors and the town's mysterious past through the unique Gossip System—a tech tree fueled by hearsay. Build Relationships & Grow The Town: Connect with charming neighbors, spark heartwarming events, and even help lonely hearts find each other. As your bonds deepen, raise the Town Rank to unlock new shops, upgrades, and breathe more life into the village.

Connect with charming neighbors, spark heartwarming events, and even help lonely hearts find each other. As your bonds deepen, raise the Town Rank to unlock new shops, upgrades, and breathe more life into the village. Explore a Giant World: Roam forests, mountains, and everyday human items that feel enormous when you're bug-sized—from towering boots to oversized teacups!

Roam forests, mountains, and everyday human items that feel enormous when you're bug-sized—from towering boots to oversized teacups! Play Solo or With Friends: Enjoy cozy adventures solo or with up to 4 players in a world of farming, exploration, and discovery!

