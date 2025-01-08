Posted in: Free Fire, Games, Garena, Mobile Games | Tagged: Naruto Shippuden

Free Fire Announces Naruto Shippuden Collaboration Event

Free Fire is getting a brand-new anime collaboration this month, as the characters of Naruto Shippuden arrive later this week

Article Summary Free Fire collaborates with Naruto Shippuden, launching new events and cosmetics on January 10.

Explore Hidden Leaf Village, enjoy EP boosts at Ichiraku Ramen Shop, and meet Nine Tails mid-air.

Compete in Naruto-themed gameplay with exclusive emotes, wearables, weapons, and exciting collectibles.

Complete missions to earn rewards, including the grand Jiraiya bundle and Naruto Battle Card prize.

Garena has revealed a brand new collaboration event happening this week in Free Fire, as the characters of Naruto Shippuden come to the game. The event will kick off on January 10 as they will present new challenges and activities you can do, along with the obvious cosmetic additions that will let you dress as some of the characters and get your Naruto run on. We have the dev notes below for you on what to expect later this week.

Free Fire x Naruto Shippuden

Upon entering Battle Royale mode in Bermuda, players spawn in Hidden Leaf Village, where Rim Nam Village used to be located. Here, players are free to explore the oldest shinobi village — they can try to identify the engravings on the colossal Hokage Rock, or stop by Ichiraku Ramen Shop (Naruto's favorite restaurant!) for a bowl of noodles that will provide an EP auto-grow buff that lasts throughout the match. Players can also visit the Hokage Mansion, gather at the Exam Arena, or even take a seat in Naruto's House, offering fans of the anime a truly unforgettable experience.

Nine Tails Strikes Bermuda

After their excursion at Hidden Leaf Village, players will find themselves on the airplane as the Battle Royale match revs up. As they get ready to parachute, players will have a special encounter with Nine Tails, which strikes either the plane, arsenal, or the ground. Depending on Nine Tails' choice, different events will occur at the site, spicing up the gameplay and inviting players to switch up their battleplans.

Themed Revival Point, Cyber Airdrops, and More

Eliminated players who are revived will re-enter the game through the Summoning Reanimation Jutsu, after which they will receive stronger default equipment than from previous revival points in Battle Royale. Players can also experience Ninjutsu Scroll Airdrops in Clash Squad, or engage in Jutsu-related gameplay in both modes.

New Naruto-Themed Collectibles

No collaboration is complete without exclusively crafted collectibles. Fans and players will be thrilled to discover plenty of original bundles modeled after beloved characters such as Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, and Kakashi Hatake, emotes of signature moves from the series, and up to 6 different Skill Cards that deal damage in true NARUTO fashion. During the event period, players can also activate Free Fire's very first Super Emote, which summons Gamabunta during non-battle situations. Collectibles include, but are not limited to:

Wearables Male bundles Sasuke Bundle Kakashi Bundle Jiraiya Bundle Naruto Multi-Look Changer: Sage Mode and Kurama Link Mode Female bundle: Sakura Bundle

Weapons: M4A1 – Naruto Theme, Katana – Snake Sword

M4A1 – Naruto Theme, Katana – Snake Sword Emotes: Ninja Run Emote, Super Emote – Gamabunta Summoning

Ninja Run Emote, Super Emote – Gamabunta Summoning More: Gloo Wall – Hokage Rock, Backpack – Ninja's Scroll, The Nine Tails Themed Skywing, Wrath of The Nine Tails Arrival Animation

Players will get to pick up ninjutsu scrolls randomly located on the map, such as projectile Ninjutsu that will destroy Gloo Walls upon impact, or charge Ninjutsu that deal damage to the target hit. A slew of exciting rewards will also be redeemable through completing missions to defend Bermuda against Nine Tails in the Special Interface event. These include the event's grand prize — the Jiraiya bundle and the all-new Naruto Battle Card. What's more, as the event culminates in-game on Jan 18, players can stand to win the Sasuke bundle simply by collecting special vouchers through event missions.

