Funko Games Announces New Board Game Based On Rear Window

Funko Games has announced a brand new board game based on the Alfred Hitchcock classic masterpiece thriller film Rear Window. The company has partnered again with design studio Prospero Hall to bring a classic property to life in the form of a tabletop game. This time around you'll be doing your own sleuthing as you attempt to put together what's going on in your own big city complex. One player will become the director, choosing characters from the movie to put together their own mystery, and it will be up to the other players to figure out what's going on in just a few in-game days before whoever committed the crime gets away with it. The game will be for 3-5 players and will arrive sometime this Summer.

Experience Alfred Hitchcock's masterpiece Rear Window in this game of deduction and suspense. Carefully observe strange clues and ominous patterns in the things going on in the apartments across the way. There are parties, knives, a saw, bickering, laughing, music…and a mysterious trunk. Do you detect a murder? Or is the secret, private world of the neighbors planting frightening ideas in your mind? One player assumes the role of the Director and "Master of Suspense" himself who must communicate using clues and signs (and without ever uttering a word) to help the other players figure out who the murderer is or if there was even a murder. Inspired by the classic 1950s film stylings of Hitchcock, Rear Window Game includes the likeness of Hollywood icons Jimmy Stewart (as L.B. "Jeff" Jeffries) and Grace Kelly (as Lisa Carol Fremont) – transporting the players into the fabled apartment and its curious neighbors. Suited for an older audience (13+), this is a cooperative game with all the tension, suspense and surprise associated with Hitchcock storytelling.