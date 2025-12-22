Posted in: Com2uS, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gachiakuta, Gachiakuta: The Game

Gachiakuta: The Game Announced For PC & Consoles

Gachiakuta is getting a brand-new video game in 2026, based on the original manga written and illustrated by manga artist Kei Urana

Article Summary Gachiakuta: The Game announced for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, launching in 2026 based on the hit manga.

Play as Rudo in a survival-action RPG set in a world plagued by trash monsters and deep social inequality.

Original manga by Kei Urana inspires the game’s gritty story, featuring graffiti art by Hideyoshi Andou.

The Gachiakuta anime has soared to No.1 viewership on Crunchyroll in the US, Germany, and France.

Com2uS has announced a brand-new mobile game, as Gachiakuta: The Game will bring the manga series to PC and consoles. The game will take cues from the original manga, written and illustrated by artist Kei Urana, as you will follow the story of Rudo in what appears to be a survival-action RPG complete with graffiti designs by Hideyoshi Andou. We have more details from the developers below, as well as the ionitial announcement trailer above, as we now wait to see when the game will be released for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Gachiakuta: The Game

Crawl back from the abyss of Hell to change this lousy world! Rudo lives in the slums of a floating town, where the poor scrape by under the shadow of the rich who live a sumptuous life, simply casting their garbage off the side, into the abyss. Then one day, he's falsely accused of murder, and his wrongful conviction leads to an unimaginable punishment—exile off the edge, with the rest of the trash. Down on the surface, the cast-off waste of humanity has bred vicious monsters, and if Rudo wants to have any hope of discovering the truth and seeking vengeance against those who cast him into Hell, he will have to master a new power and join a group known as the Cleaners who battle the hulking trash beasts of the Pit!

Gachiakuta follows Rudo, a boy born and raised in the slums, who rebels against discrimination and oppression in a world divided by extreme inequality. The anime has captured worldwide attention with its powerful social themes, raw graffiti-inspired aesthetic, and striking action direction. Recently, it ranked No.1 in average viewership on Crunchyroll in the United States, Germany, and France, and continues to secure top-tier rankings across major OTT platforms in Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

