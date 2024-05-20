Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Game Of Thrones: Conquest, house of the dragon, WB Games

Game Of Thrones: Conquest Drops New House Of The Dragon Content

WB Games have released new content for Game Of Thrones Conquest, as players can now access House Of The Dragon Season 2 items.

WB Games and HBO have come together to add new content from House Of The Dragon: Season 2 to the mobile title Game Of Thrones: Conquest. Ahead of the Season 2 premiere on June 16, the game will feature several cards and new additions tied to the show's content, without giving away too main spoilers for fans. We have the finer details for you below.

Game Of Thrones: Conquest – House Of The Dragon Season 2

Players will be able to explore narrative arcs and events inspired by the "House of the Dragon" series, alongside updated visuals and dragon cosmetics memorializing the war between the Greens and Blacks. Lords and ladies can also bolster their forces through new Heroes like Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower as they plot to conquer coveted Seats of Power such as King's Landing, Dragonstone and Harrenhal. Additional content will also arrive a week after each new episode's release, allowing players to join the battle for the Iron Throne as the season unfolds.

Narrative Mini-arcs : Prepare for "House of the Dragon" Season 2 by journeying through iconic moments from Season 1 with in-game narrative arcs and progression events every other week. Players can reap major rewards to boost their city, armies, Heroes and dragons.

: Prepare for "House of the Dragon" Season 2 by journeying through iconic moments from Season 1 with in-game narrative arcs and progression events every other week. Players can reap major rewards to boost their city, armies, Heroes and dragons. New "House of the Dragon" Season 1 Heroes : Powerful Heroes including Queen Alicent Hightower and Otto Hightower will debut in-game to aid players on their Small Council and on the battlefield.

: Powerful Heroes including Queen Alicent Hightower and Otto Hightower will debut in-game to aid players on their Small Council and on the battlefield. 140+ New Cosmetic Options : Rolling out through the coming weeks, lords and ladies can customize their dragon with new cosmetics derived from the beasts in "House of the Dragon," including horn styles, skin colors, eye colors and scale patterns. Players can also earn new limited-time Dragon Egg, Dragon Rider and Whelp Pawns, and further customize their House with new Banner sigils, backgrounds and colors.

: Rolling out through the coming weeks, lords and ladies can customize their dragon with new cosmetics derived from the beasts in "House of the Dragon," including horn styles, skin colors, eye colors and scale patterns. Players can also earn new limited-time Dragon Egg, Dragon Rider and Whelp Pawns, and further customize their House with new Banner sigils, backgrounds and colors. Updated Visuals and Foes: Fearsome enemies, like the Crabfeeder, await on the battlefield. And coming soon, reminiscent of Rhaenyra's Black Council room at Dragonstone, the game's World Map will be updated to a candlelit Painted Table image of Westeros.

