Posted in: Games, Genshin Impact, HoYoverse, Video Games | Tagged: Genshin Impact, Version Luna III

Genshin Impact Introduces Version Luna III Later This Week

Genshin Impact has revealed the finer details for the next update, as Version Luna III brings a new character and more later this week

Article Summary Genshin Impact Version Luna III launches with Moon-Prayer Night and new main story quests in Nod-Krai.

Durin, a 5-star Pyro Sword wielder with dual forms, joins as a playable character with his own story quest.

Hexerei enhancements unlock new powers and Constellation effects for key characters like Venti and Albedo.

New 4-star healer Jahoda debuts, plus Dragonspine events, fresh weapons, and UGC updates in Miliastra Wonderland.

HoYoverse revealed new details about the next update for Genshin Impact, as Version Luna III will arrive later this week. The focus of this brings about Durin, a newborn dragon with dual combat forms, who will help progress the main quest that celebrates "Moon-Prayer Night" in Nod-Krai. We have more details of everything you'll get in the next update as the content drops on December 3, 2025.

Genshin Impact – Version Luna III

After the defeat of Rächer of Solnari, Nasha Town comes back alive with the lively atmosphere of Moon-Prayer Night. Players are invited to enjoy the celebration, explore various game stalls, and record their memories in a souvenir stamp book, savoring precious moments before the Dameselette returns to the moon. During the celebration, unexpected guests show up — the Hexenzirkel has arrived. Alice, Klee's mother, and Nicole Reeyn, who previously guided the player in understanding Fontaine's prophecy, finally reveal themselves with alarming news: Teyvat's borders are becoming unstable, and strange "phantoms" are appearing across Nod-Krai. Players will join Albedo, Durin, and the Wanderer in uncovering the mystery behind them. Completing this latest Archon Quest will also grant Primogems ×500 for a limited time.

Another highlight is Durin, a 5-star Pyro Sword wielder who possesses two distinctly different combat forms, and can be served either as a team support or a strong damage dealer. Once a dragon from the fairytale world of Simulanka, Durin was later granted a human body through Albedo's alchemy and the transfer of the dragon Durin's heart energy. This unique origin grants Durin dual powers: One reflects the pure soul of Simulanka, supporting the team by reducing enemies' Elemental Resistance and dealing AoE Pyro DMG. The other is imbued with Abyssal energy, excelling at unleashing devastating attacks on single targets and boosting his own Vaporize and Melt reaction DMG. Completing Durin's Story Quest will reveal more secrets about the dragon and Hexenzirkel, and gain a special reward for Durin.

Version Luna III also introduces a major update featuring "Hexerei characters," enhancing certain characters closely connected to the Hexenzirkel. By completing Alice's "Witch's Homework", Durin, Venti, Klee, Albedo, Mona, Razor, Fischl, and Sucrose can become Hexerei characters. Each quest unfolds a unique story for the respective character, granting them special abilities and changing their Constellation effects. Additionally, if the party has at least two Hexerei characters, "Hexerei: Secret Rite" effect will be unlocked, significantly boosting the party's combat capabilities. For example, Venti, the Anemo Archon with a deep connection to the Hexenzirkel, will regain his once-hidden power after completing the quest. When his Stormeye is active, his Normal Attack will be transformed into powerful "Windsunder Arrows" that can pierce enemies and have a chance to further extend the Duration of his Stormeye. Players can view the full enhancement details in the new gadget "The Little Witch's Dictionary." After completing the prerequisite quest, players can freely invite Razor, Fischl, or Sucrose to their party.

Jahoda, the new 4-star Anemo Bow wielder, joins the adventure as well, showcasing her exceptional talents in team-healing and absorbing Elements to deal corresponding DMG. For Event Wishes in Version Luna III, the first phase will feature the debut of Durin and Jahoda and Venti's return, and the second phase will bring back Varesa and Xilonen. More activities and events will be available in Version Luna III. The event "Soulblazers' Snowbound Journey" will bring players back to Dragonspine, where they can experience with winter-themed minigames and earn rewards, including an exclusive 4-star weapon "Rainbow Serpent's Rain Bow," Primogems, and more. Back in Nod-Krai, more stories and interactions with the Dameselette await players in Silvermoon Hall. Additionally, the Envisage Echoes challenges will be updated, adding Klee's and Albedo's echoes as rewards.

The UGC gameplay module Miliastra Wonderland will also receive brand-new updates in Version Luna III. The new "Wonderland Resource Center" allows Craftspeople to freely share and obtain resources and creative content via the editing tool. More rewards can be unlocked in this version, including fun actions, expressions, and free pulls. In addition, a winter-themed Main Hall will also be available to players during this version.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!