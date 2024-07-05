Posted in: Games, Genshin Impact, HoYoverse, Video Games | Tagged: Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact Reveals Details For Version 4.8 Update

HoYoverse has released new information for the next update in Genshin Impact, as Vversion 4.8 will arrive in a few weeks.

Article Summary Explore Simulanka, a vast new world with seasonal events and mini-games in Genshin 4.8.

Meet Emilie, a 5-star Dendro hero, and get new outfits for Kirara and Nilou.

Collect Starsail Coins for rewards and Echo effects for character enhancement.

Experience improved Encounter Point System and reduced World Boss cooldowns.

HoYoverse revealed the major details of the next addition for Genshin Impact, as we know what's on the way for the Version 4.8 update. Some of the new additions to this include a new map, a new character in Emilie, new outfits, a few new Seasonal Events, several optimizations, and Event Wishes. We have the full details and a few videos for you here, and the update launches on July 17, 2024.

Genshin Impact – Version 4.8

Simulanka is a captivating world consisting of several distinct lands populated by origami creatures, clockwork figures, and other fantastical beings. Together with Kirara, Nilou, Navia, and the Wanderer, players can explore the enchanting landscapes, lend a hand to resolve an impending crisis, as well as uncover the truth and surprises of this magical world.

This journey will also be punctuated by seasonal events that will take place around Simulanka, which include a variety of mini-games and bonuses. Players will be able to try their hand at mini-games such as "Boreal Flurry" where they can shoot balloons while enjoying an aerial experience overlooking Simulanka, the claw-machine-like game "Flying Hatter's Trick" to capture as many moving toy figures as possible, or "Metropole Trials" where they will have to assemble two teams of characters to take on the combat challenges. By successfully completing these mini-games, players will be able to obtain Starsail Coins to draw for a multitude of figurines with diverse gestures, which can be displayed on "Good Shelves" scattered throughout Simulanka. "Good Shelves" can also be obtained as Furnishings as a reward for completing all main stories in Simulanka. They can then be placed in the Serenitea Pot as summer souvenirs!

Moreover, two heroines of the adventure, Kirara and Nilou, will show up in their new outfits. Players can recruit Kirara into the team for free by drawing for a certain number of figurines, and get Kirara's new phantom burglar-themed outfit by accumulating "Excerpts of Bliss" as they collect "Jubilant Feathers" and open "Fairytale Troves" around Simulanka. Meanwhile, Nilou's new floral-themed outfit will be available at a limited-time discount in the store.

Alongside the familiar faces, the new 5-star Dendro polearm user and famous perfumer Emilie will make her debut. She has unique abilities that allow her to deal more damage to Burning enemies. Her combat mechanics revolve around the "Lumidouce Case," which intermittently inflicts Dendro DMG. If enemies are affected by the Burning effect, the Case can be upgraded and deal greater damage based on her attack. It also benefits from a greater attack range and faster attack speed. Emilie's Story Quest, "Pomum de Ambra Chapter," delves into her second identity as a "forensic cleaner" expert in crime scene investigation and unravels the mystery surrounding the "Auguste" flower. Emilie's debut and Yelan's rerun will appear in the latter half of Version 4.8 Event Wishes. Reruns of Navia and Nilou will take place in the first phase of the version.

Following the reduction in level requirements in Version 4.7, another optimization will be made to the Encounter Point System. It will allow players to store Encounter Points and use them later to claim Daily Commission rewards at their convenience. New Long-Term Encounter Points can be converted from excess points accumulated beyond the daily limit, by completing quests, collecting specific items such as Oculi, opening chests or completing event objectives. To convert Long-Term Encounter Points into Daily Encounter Points, simply complete activities that consume Original Resin, such as claiming rewards from Ley Line Blossoms, Trounce Domains, and World Bosses. However, the Long-Term Encounter Points will be reset with every version update that ends with ".0," such as Version 5.0.

Furthermore, the cooldown for World Bosses which cost 40 Original Resin to claim rewards has been drastically reduced from 5 minutes to just 10 seconds. This enhancement enables smoother challenges, quicker Resin consumption, and facilitates the conversion of Long-Term Encounter Points to claim Daily Commission bonuses.

Another new V4.8 feature for Genshin Impact, "Echo," will add new effects to character movements, leaving a unique trailing effect while sprinting. In Version 4.8, players will be able to obtain Echoes for Diluc, Qiqi, Kirara, Jean and Ningguang by completing the "Envisaged Echoes" challenges in the Imaginarium Theater lobby. Accessing these challenges requires the use of two special keys. Two keys will be granted to the player upon entering "Envisaged Echoes," while additional keys can be obtained by completing Act 6 of the Imaginarium Theater each season.

