Genshin Impact Reveals Details For Version 5.4 Update

Genshin Impact has revealed the next major additions and events coming to the game, as Version 5.4 will arrive in mid-February

Article Summary Genshin Impact Version 5.4 brings new events, characters, and optimizations in mid-February.

Introducing Yumemizuki Mizuki, a 5-star Anemo Catalyst user, with unique skills and story quests.

Join new mini-games and challenges for exclusive rewards, including a 4-star polearm and festival stamps.

System updates simplify character leveling and weapon refinement, enhancing gameplay efficiency.

HoYoverse dropped new details today about the next major update for Genshin Impact, Version 5.4, which arrives in about three weeks. Among the new items on the list for Moonlight Amidst Dreams are a fresh season event, a new character, event "wishes," four new minigames, and special optimizations. We have more details below as the content arrives on February 12.

Genshin Impact – Version 5.4

The Mikawa Flower Festival, a symbol of the bond between humans and youkai, returns with more reunions, challenges, and rewards for all to cherish and savor the moment. Raiden Shogun will also attend the gathering, and she seems to be investigating a mysterious nightmare. The fun and exciting games from the "48-hour game development competition" are sure to keep players entertained. For instance, try "A Little Fox's Daydream," where players must guide a little fox through its dreamscapes, collecting Fried Tofu and reaching its destination. For those up for a brain-teasing challenge, dive into "Bunshin Phantasm." In this unique experience, Muji-Muji Daruma will mimic the player's actions from the previous round. Players need to use the Daruma's imitated actions to unlock the bridge to the goal within three rounds. The beloved "Akitsu Yuugei" is also back with a twist as the new "Akitsu Harpastum." In this game, players must dodge a barrage of bullets while returning their harpastum to keep their vitality above zero. Join the games to earn Festival Stamps and exchange them for rewards, including a new 4-star polearm, "Tamayuratei no Ohanashi."

The dedicated clinical psychologist and major shareholder of the Aisa Bathhouse, Yumemizuki Mizuki, will soon join the roster as a 5-star Anemo Catalyst user and showcase her special treatments in her latest Story Quest. Her Dreamdrifter state, activated by her Elemental Skill, is one of her key combat features. While in this state, she deals AoE Anemo DMG and further enhances her team's Swirl DMG when nearby party members hit opponents with Pyro, Hydro, Cryo, or Electro attacks. Her Elemental Burst summons a Mini Baku that creates Yumemi Style Special Snacks. When party members with less than 70% HP pick up these Snacks, they recover HP. If their HP is above 70%, the Snacks explode instead, dealing AoE Anemo DMG. Additionally, if Mizuki is in the party, using healing food items has a chance to restore an extra 30% HP to all characters.

Yumemizuki Mizuki will debut in the first half of Version 5.4's Event Wishes with Sigewinne's rerun, followed by reruns for Furina and Wriothesley in the second half. Mizuki will join the Standard Wish banner after the Version 5.5 update. More exciting events are soon to follow in the update's wake. "Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter" offers players a glimpse into the captivating slice-of-life stories of their favorite characters. Additionally, mini-games, including the film editing challenge "Reel Ad-Venture," the fishing game with Co-Op and competitive modes "Invasive Fish Wrangler," and the combat event "Realm of Tempered Valor," will be available in this update.

To make adventuring and combat easier, this update also introduces several system optimizations. Players can now set Level-Up Plans for their characters in the Training Guide. Once these goals are set, the required materials and their sources will be clearly displayed. The filter systems for both Characters and Weapons have also been streamlined, reducing the steps needed to navigate the interfaces. Lastly, an Auto Add button has been added to the Weapon Refinement interface to speed up the process.

