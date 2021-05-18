Ghost Recon Breakpoint To Add AI Teammates Update On May 25th

Ubisoft is aiming to upgrade the AI Teammate experience in Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint as an update will be dropping next week. According to the developer notes, the update will consist of an all-new progression loop that will allow you to improve your AI teammates and help them earn unique rewards and unlock challenges. The AI will now be able to level up like normal player characters which will unlock tactical upgrades and better prepare them for combat in the long run. Teammates will also now have a common Team Level and a common XP bar called Team XP. You'll be able to level it up just by playing the game with AI teammates activated, or by completing the Teammate Challenges, whichever you see fit. You can read a little more info here with a trailer to show it off, with more details at the link above.

Your AI teammates in Ghost Recon Breakpoint will receive more upgrades as they level up. There are 14 upgrades to unlock in total, with three active abilities unique to each teammate. These abilities include: Piercing Shot: Vasily performs a special shot dealing massive damage to its target. Vasily uses this ability only on drones and enemy vehicles.

Scan: Fury detects all nearby enemies and directly communicates their position to the whole squad.

Combat drone: Fixit deploys a drone fighting on his side. The combat drone automatically targets the closest enemy to Fixit when in a fight. Each AI teammate will unlock one special skill once you have reached the required level. There is no need to micromanage – your squad will use their abilities autonomously when the conditions are met. Once used, these abilities will go into a cooldown before being available to be used again. Your teammates will call out when they use their skill, so you will be able to coordinate effectively as a squad.