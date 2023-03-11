Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game Launches On March 23rd Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game, a new VR experience set within the Stellaris universe, will be out in two weeks on Meta Quest 2.

Fast Travel Games and Windswept Interactive announced this week they will be releasing their new VR title, Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game, on March 23rd. Working with Paradox Interactive to carve out their own little piece of the universe, this game puts you in the captain's chair for a first-hand experience of roaming through space and just trying to survive ever-changing circumstances. Giving both newbies and hardcore players a much different look at the universe the franchise is set in. The game will be released for Meta Quest 2 in a couple of weeks, but before that, you can read more about it and check out the latest trailer for the game below.

In Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game, captains meet various alien races, battle monstrous creatures, and engage in intense intergalactic battles. Uncover the wonders of outer space in this VR action roguelite game. Set in the Stellaris universe, captain your ship to battle or befriend a multitude of alien species in your search for the enigmatic Ghost Signal. Partake in dynamic space wars, encounter planet-sized creatures, gather valuable loot to conduct research, and more. Every journey offers new possibilities.

Interstellar Space Battles: Use the whole artillery of the Aurora against enemy armadas. Loot or purchase power-ups like freeze rays, atomic missiles, or even dragon companions.

A Universe Full Of Wonders: As captain of the Aurora, encounter strange aliens in their home worlds and enter lost temples in the pursuit of the mysterious signal that seems to defy even death.

Upgrade & Customize: Scan exotic creatures for the logbook and conduct research in multiple tech trees. Asynchronous multiplayer allows captains to scavenge other players' deserted ships for valuables.

A Never-Ending Journey: Alongside story mode where randomized maps make every session unique, Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game includes daily challenges with global and local leaderboards to climb.