Ghostrunner: Complete Edition Officially Released Globally

505 Games working with One More Level, All In! Games, 3D Realms, and Slipgate Ironworks have released Ghostrunner: Complete Edition. This version of the game comes with all of the DLC content, updates, patches, and more that have been added since the game was released in 2020. It also adds in all of the cosmetic packs so you can give yourself a deadly makeover of your choosing. You'll also be able to experience the rogue-lite-inspired Wave Mode, the time-based Killrun Mode, and be able to photograph it all in Photo Mode. You can read more about it and check out the official trailer below as it is now available on PC via Steam, the Epic Game Store, and GOG, as well as all three major consoles.

Scale Dharma Tower, a megastructure serving as humanity's last shelter, on a violent mission to take down a cruel tyrant. Effortlessly cool, death-defying platforming and one-hit-one-kill combat encourage quick reflexes and quick wits, making Ghostrunner: Complete Edition the perfect entry point in the franchise for gamers seeking to master a challenging first-person push-forward combat experience. Daniel Deluxe's electronic soundtrack breathes pulse-pounding power into each leap and slash.

The Ghostrunner: Complete Edition includes everything that made Ghostrunner a smash hit at launch in 2020 and adds the refinements and post-launch content One More Level has created since then. The Project_Hel prequel DLC offers a new campaign starring a new playable character, Hel – an unstable combat android driven by seething hatred, with distinct moves that set her apart from the original protagonist Jack.

Master Ghostrunner: Complete Edition's movement and combat in post-launch game modes. Speed through Killrun, defeating enemies along the way to add precious seconds to the timer. Overcome an onslaught of attackers with help from randomized upgrades in the roguelike Wave Mode. Assist Mode provides optionable boons like shorter ability cooldowns, slower gameplay, and an extra life. Take the perfect snapshot with Photo Mode. Cut down cyborgs in style with intricate katana and glove sets previously released as cosmetic DLC packs. Strike fear in the hearts of opponents with the Halloween Pack, feel festive with the Winter Pack, embrace the glitzy side of cyberpunk with the Neon Pack, or take inspiration from Confucian constant virtues with the Metal Ox Pack.