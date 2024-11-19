Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: GigaBash, Passion Republic Games, ultraman: rising

GigaBash Reveals Brand-New Ultraman: Rising DLC

GigaBash has a new DLC on the way later this month, as Ultraman: Rising makes an appearance in the game with some familiar faces

Article Summary GigaBash's new DLC, Ultraman: Rising, adds familiar characters and abilities to the gameplay.

Play as Ken Sato and Emi, combining Ultraman powers with kaiju antics in battle.

Enjoy GigaBash's extensive lineup with 23 kaiju and hero characters to choose from.

Explore various game modes like Onslaught and Mayhem for epic battles and fun.

Developer and publisher Passion Republic Games has revealed a brand new DLC coming to GigaBash, as Ultraman: Rising arrives this month. This particular DLC is as advertised as it will bring with it several characters and iconic abilities from the animated feature film, as well as a unique skill set that combines Ultraman and the newborn kaiju, Emi, into a single character. We have more details below, as the DLC will be released on November 28.

Ultraman: Rising DLC

Big Hero, bigger responsibilities! As Ultraman, you are star athlete Ken Sato, who returns home reluctantly to assume his father's Ultraman legacy. But things quickly get complicated when he finds himself raising a newborn Kaiju, whom he names Emi. Like all infants, she's curious yet temperamental, sweet yet demanding; even her cries are like weaponized tantrums. Battle as this unlikely pair using a mix of powerful and sometimes accidental combos to defeat enemies, all while grappling with the challenges of being a surrogate father. With this latest DLC, alongside previous crossover characters from Ultraman and other Tokusatsu legends, GigaBash now features a massive lineup of 23 playable characters. Will you rise to the challenge and discover what it means to be a hero?

GigaBash

GigaBash is the ultimate Kaiju Fighting Game, where you battle as film-inspired Kaijus and giant Heroes. Hop into Onslaught Mode to challenge against endless waves of enemies and collect perks to help your journey. Some enemies have mutations too, and even Godzilla characters will invade your playthrough. The further you go, the more epic character skins you'll be rewarded with, which you can show off to friends. In Arcade Mode, face off against eight random opponents and one Final Boss to get a higher score. Dive into Story Mode and uncover the origins (and misadventures) of the Titans in four unique single-player campaigns.

In Battle Mode, 1-4 players can destroy each other in a variety of fully destructible maps, available Online (with cross-platform matchmaking) or Local Play. Wreak havoc to collect Giga Energy and transform into an S-Class Titan to wreak even more havoc. Mayhem Mode is a casual party game mode filled with wacky minigames for new and veteran players to enjoy together. With multiple game modes for every occasion, GigaBash offers endless opportunities for players to join the fray and rise as king among monsters.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!