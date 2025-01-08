Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Plarium, Raid: Shadow Legends | Tagged: alice in wonderland

Raid: Shadow Legends Launches New Alice In Wonderland Event

Take a trip down the rabbit hole, literally, as characters and settings from Alice In Wonderland have arrived in Raid: Shadow Legends

Mobile developer and publisher Plarium revealed the latest event dropping into Raid: Shadow Legends today, as you will dive into the world of Alice In Wonderland. Simply called Alice's Adventure, this new raid brings in a new kind of story for you to explore in the PvE title, as you'll see sights, sounds, and characters from the legendary novel come to life in their own way. In addition to several live ops, this will also feature a brand new time-limited Dungeon where players fight the Queen of Hearts, which can only be taken on through March 5. We have more details and the trailer here, as the content is now live.

Raid: Shadow Legends – Alice's Adventure

The PvE experience follows Alice the Wanderer as she hunts the Queen of Hearts through the untamed wilderness of Durham Forest in the realm of Teleria. After capturing a curious white rabbit, she discovers a fantastical yet sinister world and meets the Cheshire Cat, who warns her of the Queen of Hearts' imminent threat. Drawn into this mysterious realm, Alice joins forces with Cheshire Cat and the Knave of Hearts to bring the Queen of Hearts and her maniacal Mad Hatter to justice. Players can obtain the new Champions via multiple opportunities:

Alice the Wanderer: Free via a 14-day loyalty program. Log into the game and receive valuable resources each day. Receive Alice the Wanderer for free on day 7 (prior to April 10, 2025). Continue to log in for even more rewards. Must start the loyalty program by March 26.

Free via a 14-day loyalty program. Log into the game and receive valuable resources each day. Receive Alice the Wanderer for free on day 7 (prior to April 10, 2025). Continue to log in for even more rewards. Must start the loyalty program by March 26. Mad Hatter: Available during a Guaranteed Champion Event exclusively for new players and also for existing players through a Mixed Fusion Event for all players until January 23, 2025. Requires completion of specific in-game Events and Tournaments to gather the necessary resources.

Available during a Guaranteed Champion Event exclusively for new players and also for existing players through a Mixed Fusion Event for all players until 23, 2025. Requires completion of specific in-game Events and Tournaments to gather the necessary resources. Cheshire Cat, Queen of Hearts and Knave of Hearts: Available through Shards throughout the campaign.

