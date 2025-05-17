Posted in: Games, Mortal Kombat, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Mortal Kombat 1, Mortal Kombat 1: Definitive Edition, NetherRealm Studios

Mortal Kombat 1: Definitive Edition Launches For PC & Consoles

Get everything released for Mortal Kombat 1 under one game, as the Definitive Edition has been released for both PC and consoles

Article Summary Mortal Kombat 1: Definitive Edition launches for PC and consoles with all expansions and DLC included.

Complete package features Khaos Reigns story, Kombat Pack 1 & 2, and fan-favorite Animalities.

Exclusive new movie-inspired skins for Johnny Cage, Kitana, Scorpion, Shao Khan, and more added.

Packed with bonus content, all fighters, Kameo characters, and 1,250 Dragon Krystals for customization.

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios have launched Mortal Kombat 1: Definitive Edition, giving those who don't own the game yet everything in one single title. This is all the DLC, all the updates, all the bonus content, and more rolled into one without having to buy a Season Pass or individual downloads. Plus some extras to get those who chose to purchase this version a little something extra special, such as skins from the recent film, and the unplayable secret boss "Floyd." Enjoy the trailer as it's out now on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as all three major consoles.

Mortal Kombat 1: Definitive Edition

The Mortal Kombat 1: Definitive Edition offers the main game packaged together with previously released downloadable content (DLC), including the Khaos Reigns story expansion, Kombat Pack, and Kombat Pack 2, along with the return of Animalities, the fan favorite finishing moves that allow all playable characters to morph into their spirit animal to annihilate defeated opponents. The Definitive Edition also adds new character skins (outfits) for Johnny Cage, Kitana, Scorpion, and Shao Khan inspired by New Line Cinema's upcoming Mortal Kombat II film, only in theaters this fall from Warner Bros. Pictures; the Mortal Kombat (2021) movie character skin (outfit) for Sub-Zero; and the tournament themed character skin (outfit) for Liu Kang.

Mortal Kombat 1 Main Game

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Story Expansion

Kombat Pack Fighters: Quan Chi, Ermac, Takeda Takahashi, Omni-Man, Peacemaker, Homelander

Kombat Pack Kameo Fighters: Tremor, Khameleon, Janet Cage, Mavado, Ferra

Kombat Pack 2 Fighters: Cyrax, Sektor, Noob Saibot, Ghostface, Conan the Barbarian, T-1000 Terminator

Kombat Pack 2 Kameo Fighter: Madam Bo

Shang Tsung Fighter

Mortal Kombat II Movie Skins (Outfits): Johnny Cage, Shao Khan, Kitana, Scorpion

Mortal Kombat (2021) Movie Skin (Outfit): Sub-Zero*

Tournament Liu Kang Character Skin (Outfit)*

Jean-Claude Van Damme Character Skin (Voice, Likeness, Outfit) for Johnny Cage

Wedding Scorpion & Empress Mileena Character Skins (Outfits)*

Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 Character Skins (Outfits): Sub-Zero & Noob Saibot*

Animality Finishing Moves

1,250 Dragon Krystals (In-Game Currency)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!