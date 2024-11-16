Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Seven Knights Idle Adventure, Solo Leveling

Seven Knights Idle Adventure Launches Solo Leveling Collab

Seven Knights Idle Adventure has a brand new collaboration happening right now, as the anime Solo Leveling has come to the game

Article Summary Seven Knights Idle Adventure teams up with Solo Leveling for a limited-time event.

Unlock heroes Sung Jinwoo, Cha Hae-In, and Lee Joohee by logging in and completing challenges.

Explore new dungeons and face Knight Commander Igris the Bloodred for exciting rewards.

Experience expanded storylines and new stages in this idle RPG packed with fan-favorite characters.

Netmarble launched a new collaboration this week for Seven Knights Idle Adventure, as characters and settings from the anime Solo Leveling are in the game. Running for the next few weeks, you'll be able to take part in a few activities and events within the game, with the chance to snag some limited-time items in the process. We have more details below as the event is underway now.

Seven Knights Idle Adventure – Solo Leveling Collab

Solo Leveling takes place in a world where magical portals called 'Gates' connect the human world and another dimension. The 'Hunters,' who are human beings with special powers, roam the lands. The story follows the journey of Sung Jinwoo, a Hunter with the lowest rank often called 'The Weakest Hunter of All Mankind' who gains a special ability by chance to become the only Hunter to 'level up'. Overcoming numerous ordeals, Sung Jinwoo powers up from the weakest to the strongest of them all. Three new Legendary heroes, Sung Jinwoo, Cha Hae-In and Lee Joohee from the animation Solo Leveling, have arrived in Seven Knights Idle Adventure as part of this update.

Multiple events are now available that offer players the opportunity to earn collab heroes. Players who participate in the Solo Leveling Special Check-In event, which runs through December 4, can acquire Sung Jinwoo, Cha Hae-In, and Lee Joohee simply by logging into the game. The Solo Leveling Challenger Pass is available during the same period, where players who clear the Pass will be rewarded with Cha Hae-In and Lee Joohee. Available through December 4, the Solo Leveling Collab Dungeon features the Job Change Quest Dungeon and the Dungeon Boss 'Knight Commander Igris the Bloodred' from the anime series. Players who clear the Collab Dungeon will earn rewards that can be exchanged for Solo Leveling Hero Summon Tickets, the collab pet Igris and more.

Additional content updates include the arrival of the second High Lord-grade hero Dellons and the introduction of stages 25601 to 26400. Players can now experience up to 2200 Floor of the Infinite Tower as well. Based on their flagship franchise and the successor to the original Seven Knights game, Seven Knights Idle Adventure has been reimagined as an idle RPG. Developed with low capacity and low specification devices in mind with a guiding principle of easy playability, players will experience an expanded storyline with previously untold episodes of the original Seven Knights heroes. Collect and nurture returning fan favorites who have been reborn as cute SD characters.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!