Postal 2 Redux Announces As Currently In Development

Postal 2 Redux has been announced, however, the game is not in production yet, as they are starting a crowdfunding campaign

Flat2VR Studios, Team Beef, and Running With Scissors are collaborating on this full-scale revival.

The remake aims for enhanced visuals, smarter AI, dynamic lighting, and totally seamless open-world play.

Crowdfunding starts this summer, with new weapons, physics upgrades, and a fully reimagined Paradise.

Flat2VR Studios, Team Beef, and Running With Scissors all came together today to reveal they are working on a remake of a classic with Postal 2 Redux. The team basically confirmed they will be giving the 2003 open-world shooter a massive upgrade with all sorts of improvements; however, they need your help first. Like a lot of games seem top be going these days, the announcement was basically here to alert you that they are starting a crowdfunding campaign this Summer. So until that happens, there's no firm plans on when we'll see this released. We have more details from the team about their plans the title.

Postal 2 Redux

Postal 2 Redux was born the moment developer Team Beef's mad doctors cracked the original Postal 2 open for VR and saw two decades of code begging for a modern makeover. Rather than compromise the Dude's glorious return with a quick and dirty spit-shine, publisher Flat2VR Studios convinced Running With Scissors to authorize a full resurrection: preserve every scat‑splattered inch of Paradise, but rebuild the guts so the game actually boots on hardware manufactured this decade—without the aroma of burnt silicon. The goal is simple: deliver the ultimate, no‑excuses Postal 2 sandbox—rebuilt with no limits, ready for every screen you own, and still happy to let you finish your errands with a shovel. Postal 2 Redux will pack in enhanced visuals, new weapons, nastier physics, and enough Easter eggs to back‑up the porcelain at Uncle Dave's Compound.

High Res Textures & Dynamic Lighting – Paradise's warped billboards and puddles of questionable fluid finally get the razor‑sharp grime they deserve.

Zero‑Load Streaming World – Sprint from one end of town to the other without a single elevator, door pause, or immersion‑breaker.

Smarter, Freer Crowds – Civilians still snitch, cops still overreact, but improved path‑finding means riots spark faster and messier than ever.

Re‑forged Arsenal – Weighty ballistics, rag‑doll dismemberment, and rounds that punch clean through unlucky bystanders.

Fully Propped, Breakable Interiors – Stores, arcades, and alleyways are stuffed with physics‑enabled junk begging to be destroyed.

Champ 2.0 – Pet him, sic him, or let him photobomb your next headshot; Paradise's goodest boy finally earns his kibble.

