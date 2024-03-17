Posted in: Games, Gearbox Publishing, Video Games | Tagged: Abstraction Games, Gigantic: Rampage Edition

Gigantic: Rampage Edition Drops New Trailer Showing New Maps

Check out the latest trailer for Gigantic: Rampage Edition as the devs show off two new maps being added to this version of the game.

Article Summary Watch the new trailer for Gigantic: Rampage Edition's two fresh maps.

Picaro Bay features pirate themes, vertical fights and strategic flanks.

Heaven's Ward offers a futuristic battleground with jump pads for action.

Gigantic: Rampage Edition set to go live with new content on April 9, 2024.

Gearbox Publishing and developer Abstraction Games revealed two new maps for Gigantic: Rampage Edition, which they showed off on a brand new trailer. The two maps in question are Heaven's Ward and Picaro Bay, both of which offer completely different challenges for players who are already familiar with the other locations. These will put a new spin on things and challenge you and your teammates to work together in new ways. Enjoy the trailer here and the info on both below as the game goes live on April 9, 2024.

Gigantic: Rampage Edition – Two New Maps

Picaro Bay

A breezy seaside map with verticality, narrow alleyways, and a pirate ship for waging fast-paced clashes. Known for being "the only place where most certainly every resident has a bounty on their head," Picaro Bay is on an unassuming little island on the south edge of nowhere. Players will discover this pirate-themed map has three distinct areas: the two opposing camps on both sides of the map that filled with colorful banners, markings, buildings, and more, the main battlefield sitting right in the center of town, and of course the war-torn pirate ship where dead heroes will tell no tales. With a slew of flank routes for melee heroes to rush in and do some damage, along with multiple buildings for ranged heroes to get a high-ground advantage over high-traffic areas, players will need to watch their backs at all times.

Heaven's Ward

A heavily industrialized district that showcases an old power plant, warehouses, and factories with many nooks and crannies for players to have a blast in. Heaven's Ward is a small district of a much larger floating city, the capital city of house Tesserus called Sky City, so players will need to watch their step and mind the gaps as they traverse across this vibrant, futuristic map. Featuring abandoned factories and massive power plants to wage battles in, players can utilize jump pads to strategically getaway or closer to the action in a blink of an eye.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!