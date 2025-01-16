Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: godzilla, Godzilla X Kong, king kong

Godzilla x Kong Event Arrives in Fortnite This Week

Fortnite has a brand new event that starts on Friday, as Godzilla x Kong will invade the game and bring new events to battle royale.

Epic Games has revealed its latest event, which will launch on Friday morning, as Godzilla x Kong will take over the game for a few weeks. Still playing off the 2024 film Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the event will see new costumes, a new portal event on the battle royale map, new additions to the battle pass, and much more. We have the latest details from the dev's blog below, as everything kicks off in the morning.

Fortnite – Godzilla x Kong: Titan Takedown

Starting January 17, there's a special chance that a portal will appear on the Battle Royale map. The first player to find and jump through it will emerge as the colossal titan, Godzilla! As Godzilla, you can reveal nearby players with Roar, send them flying with a Mighty Stomp Attack, and lay waste to other players and structures with Heat Ray.

Only one player can become Godzilla when the portal spawns in a Battle Royale match. It's up to other players to take them down! Aim for Godzilla's weak spots to deal extra damage and knock off Godzilla's Fragments, which you can consume to gain 40 Health and three dash charges. Pick up the unvaulted Rail Gun for extra firepower in the fight, and use the Shield Bubble for cover! The player who deals the most damage to Godzilla will be rewarded with the Godzilla Medallion, which gives a recharging dash ability (up to three charges at a time), as well as the exotic Burst Quad Launcher.

Unlock the Godzilla Evolved Outfit

Rise together with Godzilla… or fall alone. Starting January 17, owners of the 鬼 HUNTERS Battle Pass will be able to unlock the Godzilla Evolved Outfit by completing Battle Pass Quests in any experience! This Outfit will start glowing after your first elim in a match and will glow even brighter with each one. By completing the Quests, you can also unlock matching accessories like Godzilla's Exo-Spine Back Bling, the Crystal Fang Pickaxe, the Mothra Glider, and the Lil' Godzilla Attack Emote! Complete all the Quests, and you'll unlock Godzilla Evolved's Energized Godzilla Style! These Battle Pass Quests will be completable until Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 6 Season 1: 鬼 HUNTERS ends February 21, 2025, at 2 AM ET!

Mechagodzilla & Kong Bundle

Swing into the Shop after 7 PM ET on January 16 to grab the Mechagodzilla & Kong Bundle, which includes the reactive Mechagodzilla Outfit that glows when attacking enemy players, the Kong Outfit, as well as:

Proton Drill Pickaxe

Kong's Battle Axe Pickaxe

Proton Exo-Boosters Back Bling

B.E.A.S.T. Armorplate Back Bling

Roar Power Wrap

Cybernetic Scream Wrap

B.E.A.S.T. Glove Emote*

The Mechagodzilla Outfit, which comes with the Proton Exo-Boosters Back Bling, is available individually, as well as the Kong Outfit, which comes with the B.E.A.S.T. Armorplate Back Bling.

Fortnite: Rocket Racing – Nissan Skyline GT-R | Godzilla x Kong Bundle

Become a true monster behind the wheel with the Nissan Skyline GT-R | Godzilla x Kong Bundle coming to the Shop on January 16 at 7 PM ET! Including the Nissan Skyline GT-R (R32) Car Body, wrap this (questionably) street-legal Skyline with either the Godzilla, Kong, Godzilla Evolved, or Mechagodzilla animated Decal. You can equip Titan treads by way of the Godzilla Wheels, go on a Godzilla-fighting road trip with the Monarch Tech Wheels, or cruise the classic way with the Nissan Skyline GT-R (R32) Wheels.

