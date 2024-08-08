Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Wired Productions | Tagged: Angry Demon Studio, Gori: Cuddly Carnage

Gori: Cuddly Carnage Drops Free Demo Ahead Of Launch

Wired Productions released a new trailer and a free demo for Gori: Cuddly Carnage before the game is released later this month.

Join Gori, F.R.A.N.K, and CH1-P in their quest to defeat the twisted Adorable Army.

Master explosive weaponry, combos, and extreme hoverboard skills to conquer enemy hordes.

Experience razor-sharp humor and a pulse-pounding soundtrack in intense, action-packed gameplay.

Publisher Wired Productions and indie developer Angry Demon Studio have revealed the release date for Gori: Cuddly Carnage. , along with a free demo of the game. Like many demos that have come before it, you'll get a sampling of the game that doesn't reveal too much but also provides enough info about what it will play like. The demo is available right now on Steam, as the primary game will be released on August 29. Enjoy the latest trailer as well!

Gori: Cuddly Carnage

Humanity has been destroyed – and it's up to Gori, along with his deadly but wise-cracking sentient hoverboard, F.R.A.N.K, and morose A.I. companion, CH1-P, to slay the evil Adorable Army with lethal combos. Fuelled by insatiable demand, Cool-Toys Inc. created Ultra Pets. The ultimate companions that never hunger, never require bathroom breaks, and are impervious to the ravages of time. Little did anyone expect the mutation that transformed these perfect pets into twisted toys straight from your nightmares, hell-bent on wiping out humanity.

Master explosive weaponry and devastating combos in an epic battle to prevent the Adorable Army from conquering the galaxy and rescue Professor Y, their missing creator and only human who showed Gori and his friends love. Push your combat and platforming skills to the limits as you fight your way through twisted landscapes filled with environmental hazards, razor-sharp adult humor, and a bone-crunching, pulse-pounding soundtrack.

Play as a badass cat with a team of unlikely heroes.

Battle blood-thirsty hordes of mutated toys.

Explore multiple levels filled with lethal environmental hazards.

Master a devastating arsenal of explosives, razor-sharp weaponry, and unlockable moves.

Use your extreme hoverboard parkour skills to explore every corner of the level for collectibles.

Turn the town red with F.R.A.N.K's blades as you slice and dice.

Skate and slay out to an original bone-crunching soundtrack.

