Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Adds Ilsa To The Roster

Ilsa has been added to Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising in the latest update, along with a host of other content for Version 2.50

Article Summary Ilsa joins Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising as a new DLC fighter in Version 2.50, bringing fresh gameplay.

The update features new content, including avatars, stickers, badges, and unique partner character options.

Premium Battle Pass Round 12 introduces new lobby avatars, character costumes, and unlockable rewards.

Ensure you own the base game and avoid duplicate DLC purchases when accessing new Ilsa content and rewards.

Arc System Works and Cygames have launched a new massive update for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, adding Ilsa as the latest fighter on the roster. Version 2.50 is live today and comes with this new playable character, as well as new content including illustrations, stickers, bonus in-game content, and some other additions through the Premium Battle Pass Round 12 (which includes previously released content from Premium Battle Pass Round 7). We have more details below as the content is available now.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising – Version 2.50

Ilsa is now obtainable as a DLC character. This addition to the roster includes a premium avatar of her that can be set as a partner character to give you advice and support while playing, a character badge, and more! Ilsa is a drill sergeant belonging to the Society – an organization dedicated to the hunting of primal beasts. Fiercely dedicated to the survival of new recruits on the battlefield, she relentlessly employs harsh language to push them beyond their limits. Beneath her abrasive officer exterior, she secretly yearns for romance and has a weakness for sweets.

To use this content, you will need the full game, which is sold separately. The latest update may be required. The additional character and items featured in this set are also included in GBVSR Character Pass 2 and GBVSR Deluxe Character Pass 2. Ensure you are not making a duplicate purchase. The bonus items for the original Granblue Fantasy mobile game can be obtained by entering the included serial code into the Serial Codes screen in Granblue Fantasy.

New Lobby Avatar and Costume Coming with Battle Pass Round 12

Battle Pass Round 12 includes additional in-game items that can be unlocked, such as character illustrations, stickers, music, badges, trophies, and more. A new lobby avatar, Battle Mode Lyria, is also included. Players can obtain even more rewards by purchasing Premium Battle Pass Round 12, which includes the M.M. Look Up! Costume for Meg in addition to exclusive character colors and weapon skins.

