Granblue Fantasy: Versus Will Add Yule In Late December

XSEED Games revealed today that a new DLC character is on the way to Granblue Fantasy: Versus as Yule will be added later this month. Another star of the Cygames franchise, she will be added to the game as the latest DLC addition to the Season 2 roster. For those of you looking to snag her for the game, Yuel will cost you $7 on her own on both platforms Or you can buy the Character Pass 2 DLC bundle for $35 and get her along with Belial and Cagliostro, along with three more characters on the way. The next Season 2 character, Anre, will be released in early 2021. YUou can read more about Yule below and check out her trailer, along with info on the update that will add her to the game.

An energetic Erune girl, Yuel's devastating twin-blade dances will dazzle and confound enemies during battle. She was chosen by her clan to recover an ancestral treasure, accompanied by her lifelong friend Societte to share in this fateful burden. Despite this weight on her shoulders, her spunky attitude and positive outlook gained her a reputation as the life of the party since joining Gran and the crew. Make no mistake though, on the battlefield her graceful swordsmanship and mastery of foxflame make her an unpredictable and deadly foe. Additionally, a brand new Battle Pass feature will be introduced in version 2.22, scheduled for release later in December. The Battle Pass allows players to clear limited-time challenges to increase their level and receive rewards for their progress. All players will receive free in-game items as they level up including rupies, RPG Mode weapons, in-game trophies and more, and there will be a Premium Rewards track available for purchase granting additional cosmetic rewards. More information will be available when the update is live.