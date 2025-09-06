Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blindflug Studios, Ground of Aces

Ground Of Aces Receives Brand-New Scramble Update

Ground Of Aces dropped a new update this week, as the Scramble Update adds new features as part of the Early Access development

Article Summary Ground Of Aces launches the Scramble Update, adding ammo management and plane scramble mechanics.

Manage your WWII airbase by training crews, building bunkers, and handling vital resources.

New crew stats and training systems boost staff performance and deepen base management strategy.

Experience a unique blend of historical airbase simulation with comic-inspired visual style.

Indie game developer and publisher Blindflug Studios has released a new update for Ground Of Aces, as players can delve into the new Scramble Update. Serving as part of the continuing development while the game is in Early Access, this update brings with it new aspects, such as ammo management, crew training, the ability to scrable planes ahead of attacks, and more. We have more detsil below as the content is now live.

Scramble Update

Plane Scrambling before Attacks : Choose which aircraft take off when the alarm sounds, sending fighters into battle or bombers to safety.

: Choose which aircraft take off when the alarm sounds, sending fighters into battle or bombers to safety. Ammo Management : Planes and defensive structures now consume ammunition, making logistics and storage critical for survival.

: Planes and defensive structures now consume ammunition, making logistics and storage critical for survival. Air Crew Stats : Every pilot and crew member now has six skill stats that improve with missions.

: Every pilot and crew member now has six skill stats that improve with missions. Air Crew Training : Build training facilities to level up your crews outside combat.

: Build training facilities to level up your crews outside combat. Concrete Bunker Structures: Construct durable bunkers to protect your personnel and resources during bombing raids.

Ground Of Aces

Ground of Aces puts players in command of a WWII airbase, where they must build, manage, and lead their base through the challenges of war. Inspired by base-builders like RimWorld and Going Medieval, as well as historical strategy titles like Hearts of Iron IV, the game combines freeform base construction with aviation history. Its art style pays homage to Franco-Belgian comic books with their "ligne claire" aesthetic, evoking classics like Biggles and Buck Danny.

Engulf yourself in WWII : Lead a Royal Air Force airfield during the Battle of Britain, collect iconic aircraft, and defend your base from aerial threats.

: Lead a Royal Air Force airfield during the Battle of Britain, collect iconic aircraft, and defend your base from aerial threats. A true base-builder at heart : Design and expand your air base with complete freedom, ensuring every layout is unique.

: Design and expand your air base with complete freedom, ensuring every layout is unique. A dream for aviation enthusiasts : Take command of historically significant aircraft, maintain your fleet, and prepare for missions.

: Take command of historically significant aircraft, maintain your fleet, and prepare for missions. Your crew's personal stories: Every crew member is more than just a number—witness their struggles, triumphs, and sacrifices.

