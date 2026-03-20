Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Level Infinite, Mobile Games, Razer | Tagged: gaming mouse, gaming peripherals, Goddess Of Victory: Nikke, headset

Goddess of Victory: Nikke Announces New Collaboration With Razer

The mobile game Goddess of Victory: Nikke has partnered with Razer for a new collaboration featuring custom gaming peripherals

Article Summary Goddess of Victory: Nikke partners with Razer for a new in-game skin and exclusive gaming gear collection.

Unlock the limited-edition Viper "Punky Street" skin featuring Razer branding and unique voice lines.

Grab the NIKKE x Razer collab gift box, with a Kraken Kitty headset, custom Orochi V2 mouse, and merch.

Exclusive merchandise is available for a limited time in China, Japan, and South Korea official stores.

Level Infinite announced they have formed a new partnership with Razer to release a new set of items tied to their mobile game, Goddess of Victory: Nikke. The two parties have come together for a limited-edition in-game skin, "Viper – Punky Street" for players to collect and sport, as well as an IRL collectible physical Nikke X Razer box available for a limited time in select regions. Meanwhile, they will also be rolling out a line of gaming peripherals, which includes a new version of the Kraken Kitty headset and the Orochi V2 Wireless Mouse. We have more info about the release below as all of it will go live on March 24, 2026.

Get Yourself Some Customized Goddess of Victory: Nikke Gear From Razer Next Week

Commanders across the globe can acquire the limited Edition Viper – Punky Street skin, a stylish new outfit based on the classic Razer aesthetic complete with a signature Razer headset, and voice lines exclusive to this collaboration. Gamers can secure the skin by unlocking the Punky Street Pass or using the redemption key included in the Limited NIKKE x Razer Collab Gift Box. Players can snag a free collaboration Avatar Frame & Title by participating in game events and completing specific tasks.

To celebrate the launch of this unique collaboration, select RazerStores in North America will showcase a week-long, special promotional video of the NIKKE x Razer collab at major hubs including Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, and Miami. To top off this cool collab, a NIKKE pop-up event experience will take place at RazerStores in Los Angeles and London that includes immersive in-game decor, professional cosplay interactions, and exclusive in-store merch! Please follow Goddess of Victory: Nikke on social media as more dates and details will be revealed on March 24!

Exclusive "Heartbeat Temptation" collab gift boxes are also available during the event. This slick NIKKE x Razer collab package is available exclusively in China, Japan, and South Korea via official flagship stores on Tmall, Amazon Japan, and Naver Korea. Gift boxes contain:

Custom Peripherals Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT (White): Includes DIY stickers to match the in-game skin. Razer Orochi V2 Wireless Mouse: Custom Viper collaboration edition featuring a Q-version Viper graffiti design on the shell.

Exclusive Merchandise: Viper Acrylic Standee ×1 Reflective/Glow-in-the-dark Badges (Buttons) ×2 Headset DIY Sticker Sheet ×1 In-game Item (Skin) Redemption Card ×1



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