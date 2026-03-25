Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Kyogre, Memories in Motion, pokemon

Kyogre Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Memories in Motion

Our Raid Guide will help you build a team of the best counters to defeat Kyogre in Five-Star Raids in Pokémon GO this April.

Article Summary Discover the best counter Pokémon and moves to defeat Kyogre in Pokémon GO Five-Star Raids.

Learn which Shadow, Mega, and standard Pokémon excel against Kyogre this April season.

Find out how many trainers are needed and tips for maximizing your Kyogre raid success.

Check shiny odds and the 100% IV CP values for catching perfect Kyogre in Pokémon GO.

The March, April, and May season of Pokémon GO, titled Memories in Motion, continues this month. This season focuses on the build-up to Pokémon GO Fest 2026. For the second month of Memories in Motion, Five-Star Raids will feature Regidrago, Kyogre, Groudon, Tapu Lele, and Tapu Koko with Shadow Latios in Five-Star Shadow Raids. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Manectric, Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Alakazam, Mega Sharpedo, and Mega Banette. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Kyogre, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Kyogre Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Kyogre counters as such:

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Regigigas: Grass-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Mega Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant

Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Chesnaut: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Discharge

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Kyogre with efficiency.

Eternatus: Poison Jab, Dynamax Cannon

Rillaboom: Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Black Kyurem: Dragon Tail, Fusion Bolt

Regieleki: Thunder Shock, Thunder Cage

Regigigas: Grass-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Wildbolt Storm

Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Sky Forme Shaymin: Magical Leaf, Grass Knot

Chesnaught: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Kyogre can be defeated by three trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Kyogre will have a CP of 2351 in normal weather conditions and 2939 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

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