Thomas & Friends: Wonders of Sodor Announced

Thomas & Friends: Wonders of Sodor has been announced, bringing all the trrains from the long-running series back for a new game

Article Summary Thomas & Friends: Wonders of Sodor is a new game from Dovetail Games, releasing in 2026 for PC and consoles.

Players drive classic engines like Thomas, Percy, and Gordon across iconic Sodor locations in first-person mode.

The game features eight narrated stories, mixing classic adventures and original tales from the Thomas universe.

Explore Sodor, complete real train tasks, and enjoy authentic Thomas & Friends gameplay powered by Train Sim World.

Developer and publisher Dovetail Games have announced a brand new Thomas the Tank Engine video game, as Thomas & Friends: Wonders of Sodor has been unveiled. The game will basically have you taking control of the engines from the long-running children's series, as you'll explore Sodor Island and get the trains where they need to go. The game has no release window, only the idea it will be released in 2026 for PC and consoles. For now, enjoy the trailer and info here.

Thomas & Friends: Wonders of Sodor

Join Thomas and friends on a special journey across the Island of Sodor! Hop into the cab of the North Western Railway's classic steam team, and enjoy nostalgic stories and all-new narratives right from the driver's seat. Embark on a magical journey and explore the Wonders of Sodor as you've never seen them before! Take the controls of Thomas, Percy, Gordon, Emily, and Diesel to explore iconic landmarks across the Island of Sodor. At Sir Topham Hatt's invitation, carry passengers in Annie & Clarabel along Thomas' branch line, hurry express passengers over the top of Gordon's Hill, or transport freight with the Troublesome Trucks.

Thomas & Friends: Wonders of Sodor tells classic and original tales inspired by the Railway Series books and TV shows, now told for the first time in an interactive, first-person perspective – the first ever faithful recreation of Sodor in a game! Experience the sights, sounds, and feelings of Sodor as you explore iconic Thomas & Friends locations like you've never seen them before, including Tidmouth Sheds, Knapford station, and the famous Windmills. A total of 8 stories await including Thomas & Gordon, Thomas & Bertie's Great Race, Percy's Troublesome Day, and more. Each story features full narration by the legendary Mark Moraghan for the ultimate storytelling immersion.

But that's not all! Help Thomas and his Friends be really useful engines across a full working schedule for the Island of Sodor. See all the engines running about the island doing their daily tasks, get involved by driving Thomas on his branch line, or even ride as a passenger! While exploring the island, look out for hidden collectables to find! Keep an eye out for more Thomas & Friends: Wonders of Sodor news and updates on the Dovetail Discord or our other socials. Thomas & Friends: Wonders of Sodor is powered by Train Sim World, combining the unparalleled detail and realism of Unreal Engine and Simugraph with accessible controls to create a nostalgic experience that all Thomas & Friends fans can enjoy.

