League of Legends Reveals Theme For Season Two

League of Legends is gearing up for the release of Season Two, as they showed off the new seasonal theme of Spirit Blossom Beyond

Riot Games dropped new info today about what players can expect from Season Two of League of Legends, as they showed off the new theme. The team dropped a new cinematic video for the season, which will be known as Spirit Blossom Beyond, along with a ton of developer notes and a new video from the team, both of which we have for you below. Enjoy all of the content as Season Two will launch on April 30.

League of Legends – Season 2: Spirit Blossom Beyond

Following League of Legends' first themed season that took players to Noxus as a part of its brand-new seasonal model this year, Season 2 whisks players to Ionia for Spirit Blossom Beyond, marking the return of one of the game's most beloved thematics. As with Season 1, Season 2 introduces a thematic experience encompassing various aspects of League of Legends, including gameplay, a new champion, skins, a metagame, and more. Kicking off the season, a brand-new cinematic was released set to an original track, "Here, Tomorrow," made in collaboration with singer-songwriter Lilas Ikuta—known as ikura and part of the critically acclaimed music duo YOASOBI—and BAFTA-nominated composer Kevin Penkin—best known for scoring Made in Abyss and Tower of God.

Gameplay Updates

Season 2 introduces a number of key changes to neutral objectives:

Atakhan's Voracious and Ruinous forms will be replaced with a single new form, Thornbound Atakhan. In addition to Bloody Roses, Thornbound Atakhan rewards the team that slays him with all unclaimed Roses on the map, and all of the team's Bloody Petals will be purified into Spirit Petals, which grant increased effects.

Void Grubs will now spawn later in the game and only once per match.

Rift Herald will now spawn at the 15-minute mark and will be easier to take down with the removal of the Shelly's Gaze debuff.

The Bounty System will be re-tuned to more consistently activate only for the team that is behind. In Champ Select, only junglers will now have access to Smite, which will be automatically assigned to them. Additionally, once the game has started, supports will automatically be given the World Atlas item. Summoner's Rift will also receive a visual update reflecting the beauty of the Spirit Blossom thematic. These gameplay updates—along with updates to anti-lane swap rules, the death screen, kill streaks, and more—are detailed in a newly released dev blog.

Starting next patch, significant improvements to the game's inting and griefing detection system will automatically identify and punish players for various in-game behaviors to help minimize negative experiences due to poor sportsmanship. Full details about these changes, along with areas that the team plans to address next, can be found in a dev blog released today. Finally, players can look forward to a new playable champion, Yunara, and a new in-client metagame coming later in the season.

New Game Mode: Brawl

Season 2 introduces the release of a brand-new game mode: Brawl. Set on a brand-new map in the whimsical Bandle City, Brawl is a fast-paced, 5-versus-5 game mode with a focus on combat. In order to win, players will fight to push their minions into the enemy team's base. The mode has no towers or other objectives, putting the emphasis on head-to-head champion combat. Designed as a faster-paced, lower-stakes game mode compared to the classic Summoner's Rift experience, Brawl seeks to provide an action-packed mode for players looking for an alternate way to enjoy League of Legends.

Cosmetics

Spirit Blossom skins make their return with inspirations from Ionian folklore, with skins for Ashe, Irelia, Bard, Varus, Zyra, and Ivern. New "variety" skins—standalone skins that will either be additions to existing skin thematics or new thematics entirely—will be introduced in Season 2, starting with Pool Party Twitch, which will be earnable on the Act 1 paid pass. Additionally, Prestige Spirit Blossom Lux and Spirit Blossom Ivern will be earnable through the Act 1 paid pass. The next Exalted skin will be for Morgana. Additionally, Prestige skins will be available on the pass for Zed and in the Mythic Shop for Aphelios.

Collaborations

Stay in Bloom x Spirit Blossom Beyond

League of Legends is partnering with producer & instrumentalist Dabin to support his North American festival series, Stay in Bloom. Featuring an eclectic line-up of artists like Said The Sky, MAX, ericdoa, Audrey Nuna, William Black and many more, the festival will take place in Stanford, CA at the Frost Amphitheater on April 26-27 and in Brooklyn, New York at the Under the K Bridge Park on May 31.

Spirit Blossom Beyond x Yumin Ha

Esteemed New York-based fashion designer, and fan of League of Legends, Yumin Ha is working with League of Legends on an exclusive promo collection of custom-designed, Spirit Blossom-inspired apparel. Check out Yumin's Instagram for behind-the-scenes and work-in-progress content from the collaboration.

