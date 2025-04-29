Posted in: Games, Kakao Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Guardian Tales, Kong Studios

Guardian Tales Releases New Update With World 21

Guardian Tales has a brand-new update available today, as the game drops World 21: La Ventura onto players with a ton of new content

Article Summary Guardian Tales update introduces World 21: La Ventura, a new underwater city to explore.

A brand-new hero, Callie, joins the game with powerful combat skills and unique story scenes.

The Grade 6 'Myth' system lets heroes reach level 150 and unlock new Leader skills for parties.

Log in to claim 3,000 free gems and up to 50 free summons during a special launch event.

Kakao Games and Kong Studios have released a new update today for Guardian Tales, bringing with it a new world to explore. The crux of this is the addition of World 21: La Ventura, which comes with an all-new hero, an underwater experience, the new Grade 6 'Myth' system, and a ton of other features and content. We have more details below and an introduction video above, as the content is now live.

Guardian Tales – World 21: La Ventura

Set in the dazzling deep-sea city of La Ventura, forged with the technology of the Ancients and rich with beauty, this update sees players look for the clues that will break the barrier around the mysterious Kanterbury Castle. Here they'll meet Main Eventer Callie, the star fighter of La Ventura Arena known for her exceptional combat skills, showmanship, and striking appearance, all of which are sure to make her a fan favourite!

World 21 also introduces an exciting new growth system: Myth. A level busting system that sees heroes break their limits and reach dizzying new heights! Now able to advance to level 150, Guardian Tales' heroes who upgrade to Grade 6 can learn the vital new Leader skill that sees them deal wide-area damage and temporarily boost party stats. The new system first introduces three Myth heroes: Eunha, AA72, and Callie, each with their own unique cutscenes to discover. Players can unlock the new 'Myth' system by delving into a new side story. With Bob and Mina in mortal peril, the Knight, Kate and Linda will embark on an epic new quest across new dungeons to save their friends and discover the origins of Myth.

To celebrate this new update, Kakao Games are giving players 3,000 free gems when they log in within the first month. Plus, as part of a limited-time event, they can get up to 50 free summons, with 10 summons available per day for two weeks after the update. With lowered difficulty through Worlds 12 to 18, plus increased reward quantities in the Evolution Stone and Awakening Stone dungeons, there are lots of opportunities for players to grow and explore.

