Posted in: Capcom, Final Fantasy, Games, Monster Hunter, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Launches Monster Hunter Collaboration

Capcom and Square Enix come together for an epic crossover as Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis has launched the new Monster Hunter collaboration

Article Summary Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis and Monster Hunter collaborate in an epic event.

Event features the fierce Rathalos from Monster Hunter for players to battle.

Limited-time gear and weapons available through special event draws.

Daily rewards and login bonuses include a 5-star weapon voucher and more.

Square Enix has partnered with Capcom for a new crossover event as Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis has launched the Monster Hunter collaboration. The event was made as part of the 20th Anniversary of Monster Hunter, as the two celebrate two decades with a special event. Starting now and running until early July, you'll be able to snag special-themed gear for all of the major characters of the series, as well as have an epic battle featuring Rathalos. On top of that, they'll be offering daily rewards for people who log in every day during the event if that's the kind of thing you're into. We have a trailer to show it all off above, as well as more detailed info about it below. It's a rare occasion you don't see too often between the two companies, so take full advantage of it!

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis x Monster Hunter

The hunt is on starting today until July 2 and will comprise many thrilling in-game events that will reward players with exclusive gear, currency, draws and more.

Battle Rathalos, King of the Skies – The fearsome wyvern Rathalos descends upon Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis. It's up to players to band together and slay one of the Monster Hunter series' most infamous foes.

– The fearsome wyvern Rathalos descends upon Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis. It's up to players to band together and slay one of the Monster Hunter series' most infamous foes. Limited Time Monster Hunter-Themed Gear and Weapons – The Monster Hunter collaboration will feature limited draws where players have the chance to obtain Monster Hunter-themed weapons to equip their Final Fantasy VII characters. Through the draws, players can get exclusive event-specific themed gear for Cloud, Zack, Aerith, and Tifa from Draw Stamps.

– The Monster Hunter collaboration will feature limited draws where players have the chance to obtain Monster Hunter-themed weapons to equip their Final Fantasy VII characters. Through the draws, players can get exclusive event-specific themed gear for Cloud, Zack, Aerith, and Tifa from Draw Stamps. New Daily Rewards and Login Bonuses – Players can take advantage of rotating daily rewards and login bonuses as part of the collaboration event and earn a guaranteed 5-Star Weapon Voucher for a Free 10 Draw, up to 3,000 Blue Crystals, and much more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!