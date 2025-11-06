Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Supercell Oy | Tagged: Brawl Stars, New Stranger Things, Supercell

Brawl Stars Launches New Stranger Things Collaboration

To help celebrate the launch of Season 5, Brawl Stars has launched a new collaboration event with Stranger Things this week

Article Summary Brawl Stars teams up with Stranger Things for a major Season 5 crossover event until December 3.

Play as Stranger Things characters like Eddie, Hopper, Eleven, Dustin, Will, and Steve with exclusive skins.

New Upside Showdown mode adds roguelite and battle royale twists plus Power Card upgrades each round.

Earn Waffles for special power-ups, cosmetics, and take on epic boss fights against Vecna and the Demogorgon.

Supercell and Netflix have teamed up for a new collaboration, as the world of Stranger Things has come to Brawl Stars for a limited time. Starting today and running through December 3, several characters and settings have been transformed to mimic the show in celebration of Season 5. We have the dev notes below and more info on their blog for you to check out before yuouy dive in.

Brawl Stars x Stranger Things

Starting today, the Upside Down is making its way to Starr Park. From now until December 3, Brawlers will get to experience the world of Stranger Things like never before, with a whole host of themed modes, maps, boss battles, skins, power-ups, and rewards, including:

In-game skins: The chance to play as their favorite characters – Eddie Munson (Draco), Hopper (Bull), Eleven (Lumi), Will (Gus), Dustin (Nita), and Steve (Berry ) (Scoops Ahoy! uniform and all…).

The chance to play as their favorite characters – ) (Scoops Ahoy! uniform and all…). Upside Showdown: A brand new mode reimagines the game's iconic Showdown by fusing together the best of roguelite and battle royale gameplay. Make it back to the surface after five hard-fought rounds for the maximum reward. Players go in for a run and are provided temporary Power Cards that grant abilities for their chosen Brawler, enhancing their loadout before each round.

A brand new mode reimagines the game's iconic Showdown by fusing together the best of roguelite and battle royale gameplay. Make it back to the surface after five hard-fought rounds for the maximum reward. Waffles: Earn Waffles to unlock power-ups, cosmetics, and collectibles.

Earn Waffles to unlock power-ups, cosmetics, and collectibles. Boss Fights: Team up with other players to take down Vecna or the Demogorgon

Team up with other players to take down Vecna or the Demogorgon Themed in-game maps: 3v3 and Showdown gameplay includes darker Stranger Things aesthetics.

The event introduces themed modes, maps, boss battles, power-ups, and rewards – including skins that let players take on the look of Stranger Things characters:

Draco as Eddie Munson

Bull as Hopper

Lumi as Eleven

Gus as Will

Nita as Dustin

Berry in a Scoops Ahoy uniform

A brand new mode, Upside Showdown, reimagines Showdown by blending roguelite and battle royale gameplay. Players collect temporary Power Cards to boost their Brawler before each round. Survive five rounds and make it back to the right side for the maximum rewards – and be a "Winner, winner, waffle dinner!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!