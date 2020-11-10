Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Jigglypuff

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of tonight's Jigglypuff Spotlight Hour, let's take a deep dive into this Ballon Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 39, Jigglypuff is a dual Normal/Fairy-type species from the Kanto Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation One. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female. Referred to as the "Balloon Pokémon," this is what Jigglypuff's Dex entry says:

Jigglypuff's vocal cords can freely adjust the wavelength of its voice. This Pokémon uses this ability to sing at precisely the right wavelength to make its foes drowsy.

Jigglypuff evolves from Igglypuff, a baby Pokémon introduced along with Generation Two's Johto region. Finally, Jigglypuff evolves into Wigglytuff as the third and final stage of its evolutionary line. All three Pokémon share the same typing and are all classified as the Balloon Pokémon. Also? All very cute.

For fans of the anime, Jigglypuff is hilariously infamous. It was introduced in the episode The Song of Jigglypuff, which started an ongoing bit where this Pokémon would attempt to sing for other characters and would grow enraged when they would fall asleep. While they slept, the offended Jigglypuff would draw on their faces with markers. Other appearances include The Legend of Thunder!, Performing with Fiery Charm!, and many more.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Jigglypuff:

Red/Blue: When its huge eyes light up, it sings a mysteriously soothing melody that lulls its enemies to sleep.

Gold: If it inflates to sing a lullaby, it can perform longer and cause sure drowsiness in its audience.

Sapphire: When this Pokémon sings, it never pauses to breathe. If it is in a battle against an opponent that does not easily fall asleep, Jigglypuff cannot breathe, endangering its life.

Moon: Jigglypuff possesses a vocal range that exceeds 12 octaves, but each individual's singing skill depends on its own effort.

Ultra Sun: Recordings of Jigglypuff's strange lullabies can be purchased from department stores. These CDs can be found near the bedding area.

Sword: Jigglypuff has top-notch lung capacity, even by comparison to other Pokémon. It won't stop singing its lullabies until its foes fall asleep.