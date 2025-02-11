Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Studio Wildcard | Tagged: ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition, Grove Street Games

ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition Releases New Ragnarok Map

ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition has a new map available in the game, as they go all Norse-influcned with the brand-new Ragnarok map

Grove Street Games and Studio Wildcard have released a new ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition map, this time calling to Norse mythology with the Ragnarok map. Honestly, we're not sure why this map is here other than to give players some new content. Because having a map named Ragnarok on a different planet filled with dinosaurs flies in the face of all the things that have to do with the game. You can download the map now, as the game is available on iOS and Android.

Ragnarok Map

Spanning an expansive 144 square kilometers, Ragnarok is a breathtaking environment featuring towering mountain peaks, active volcanoes, winding caverns, and lush forests. Survivors will encounter unique creatures like Dire Polar Bears, Ice Wyverns, and the mystical Griffon, which boasts a powerful dive-bomb attack. This new map delivers an exciting and fresh survival experience for ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition players and is automatically unlocked inside the ARK Pass. From February 9th – 16th, celebrate Love Evolved as mobile survivors can dive into the popular in-game event for the first time. Take advantage of limited-time event cosmetics, delicious Valentine's candy, and chocolates, and boosted in-game rates for harvesting, taming, experience, and breeding. Love is in the air, so don't miss out on this romantic dino celebration!

ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition

Experience everything that the ARK franchise has to offer in this massive mobile edition! Tame and ride primeval creatures as you explore savage lands, team up with other players to compete in epic tribal battles, and travel together on the greatest Dinosaur-filled adventure of all time. ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition includes the original Island map alongside access to five huge Expansion Packs – Scorched Earth, Aberration, Extinction, and Genesis Parts 1 & 2 – adding up to thousands of hours of gameplay!

From primordial island jungles to the futuristic gardens of an interstellar starship, every sprawling environment is here for you to conquer! Discover the hundreds of unique species roaming these lands, from the prehistoric to the fantastical, and learn how to befriend these creatures or to defeat them. Complete your collection of notes and dossiers left by past explorers to learn the surprising history of the ARKs. Test your tribe and your beasts in battle with every boss challenge from the franchise!

