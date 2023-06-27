Posted in: ArenaNet, Games, Guild Wars 2, NCSOFT, Video Games | Tagged: Guild Wars 2, Secrets Of The Obscure

Guild Wars 2 Announces Secrets Of The Obscure Expansion

A new massive expansion is on the way to Guild Wars 2, as Secrets Of The Obscure will be added to the game this coming August.

ArenaNet and NCSoft announced a new addition coming to Guild Wars 2 as the game will be getting a massive expansion called Secrets Of The Obscure. According to the team, this new expansion will provide players with a variety of new gameplay features and adventures, all of which will take place high above the surface of Tyria. They're going for deep-dive lore this time around, as they will be delving into the ancient mysteries around the floating Wizard's Tower! The content will be sold for $25 and will provide you with two new explorable areas, two new Strike Missions, and new gameplay features. Plus more content to be launched down the road as you'll see new experiences, an additional map, a new Fractal of Mists encounter, Strike Mission challenge modes, new rewards, and more going into 2024. We got the dev notes below and a trailer for the content, as it will launch on August 24th.

"The all-new Guild Wars 2 story puts players into the shoes of both erstwhile defender and explorer of the unknown as they race to defend the world from a heretofore unseen threat. The adventure will begin with a climb through the Skywatch Archipelago, the first of two new maps being added to the game on release day. Hanging high in the sky above Tyria, these floating islands are under attack from the Kryptis, a demonic race of malevolent beings streaming through instabilities in the Mists and threatening the fragile peace of the world in the wake of the defeat of the elder dragons. What follows is an epic struggle into the Demon Realm, where the fate of the world rests in the hands of the player and their secretive new allies."

New maps: Two new explorable maps will be available on August 22, the Skywatch Archipelago and Amnytas, with a third to follow in a future update.

Two new explorable maps will be available on August 22, the Skywatch Archipelago and Amnytas, with a third to follow in a future update. New hub area: The enigmatic Wizard's Tower will serve as the jumping-off point for players to explore Secrets of the Obscure, and be the central location that ties the player to the main characters and events of the expansion.

The enigmatic Wizard's Tower will serve as the jumping-off point for players to explore Secrets of the Obscure, and be the central location that ties the player to the main characters and events of the expansion. Astral Ward: As the Kryptis invade Tyria, players will be able to join a band of treasure hunters and adventurers known as the Astral Ward to help protect the world, undertaking monster hunts and bounty contracts throughout the game to rank up and earn new rewards and abilities.

As the Kryptis invade Tyria, players will be able to join a band of treasure hunters and adventurers known as the Astral Ward to help protect the world, undertaking monster hunts and bounty contracts throughout the game to rank up and earn new rewards and abilities. The Heart of the Obscure: this important tool will serve as the player's master key to explore the new expansion; as they make progress in upgrading this mystical stone, they'll earn the ability to open special doors and reward chests, create support items like leyline and updraft generators, and open and seal the rifts for the Astral Ward.

this important tool will serve as the player's master key to explore the new expansion; as they make progress in upgrading this mystical stone, they'll earn the ability to open special doors and reward chests, create support items like leyline and updraft generators, and open and seal the rifts for the Astral Ward. Advanced Flight Masteries: Acquiring the fan-favorite Skyscale mount will be easier in Guild Wars 2: Secrets of the Obscure, but for those players who train their Skyscale in both the new track from this expansion and the previously released Path of Fire will earn additional functionality for their skyscale. Two of the Secrets of the Obscure skyscale masteries – in-combat mounting and updraft use – will also apply to the griffon mount.

Acquiring the fan-favorite Skyscale mount will be easier in Guild Wars 2: Secrets of the Obscure, but for those players who train their Skyscale in both the new track from this expansion and the previously released Path of Fire will earn additional functionality for their skyscale. Two of the Secrets of the Obscure skyscale masteries – in-combat mounting and updraft use – will also apply to the griffon mount. New Strike Missions: Two new challenging 10-player instanced encounters arrive with Secrets of the Obscure: the Cosmic Observatory, and the Temple of Febe. Their Challenge Modes are planned to become available in later releases.

Two new challenging 10-player instanced encounters arrive with Secrets of the Obscure: the Cosmic Observatory, and the Temple of Febe. Their Challenge Modes are planned to become available in later releases. Wizard's Vault: The Wizard's Vault awards Astral Acclaim for completing daily, weekly, and seasonal achievements across the game. Players can trade Astral Acclaim for unique items like armor pieces, weapon and mount skins, gold, legendary crafting materials, and more.

The Wizard's Vault awards Astral Acclaim for completing daily, weekly, and seasonal achievements across the game. Players can trade Astral Acclaim for unique items like armor pieces, weapon and mount skins, gold, legendary crafting materials, and more. Relics: unlocked at level 60, this new equipment slot will now be the home of the wide variety of rune set bonuses previously found on different rune types, allowing for more customization of special effects and more freedom to choose the stat bonuses players want to use on their characters.

unlocked at level 60, this new equipment slot will now be the home of the wide variety of rune set bonuses previously found on different rune types, allowing for more customization of special effects and more freedom to choose the stat bonuses players want to use on their characters. Weaponmaster Training: each of the game's nine professions will now gain the ability to equip the weapons previously reserved for their elite specialization, unlocking new gameplay and build options for players.

each of the game's nine professions will now gain the ability to equip the weapons previously reserved for their elite specialization, unlocking new gameplay and build options for players. New Rewards: A deluge of new earnable rewards await players, including the game's first set of legendary armor earned through open-world PvE activities.

