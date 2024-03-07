Posted in: Amazon Studios, Fallout, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fallout Vault 33, Gunnar

Gunnar Reveals New Fallout Glasses Tied To Amazon Show

Gunnar revealed a new pair of glasses today with a Fallout design, made to celebrate the new Amazon series, as well as the game.

Article Summary Gunnar launches Fallout Vault 33 glasses inspired by the Amazon series and game.

Available in Sun Tint, Amber Tint, Clear, perfect for gaming and cosplay enthusiasts.

Features include flex hinges, anti-strain lens tech, and G-Shield Plus coating.

Comes with a collector's case, pouch, cloth, and a 12-month warranty.

Gunnar has a new pair of gamer glasses out on the market today, as they revealed a new pair of Fallout frames to celebrate the new Amazon show. Dubbed the Fallout Vault 33 glasses, these blue-light-blocking gaming and computer glasses have been made in collaboration with Amazon Studios to reflect the look and feel of the new TV series while also paying homage to the video game franchise in the process. They have a look and feel to them like they could have been made in the same universe with a focus on use and durability while retaining a fashion sense of a particular era.

The frames are pretty cool with the Vault 33 look on the sides, and you can't really argue with the versatility of being not just an item for personal use when looking at a monitor but also being fashionable enough for cosplay purposes. We have more information on these for you below as they are currently on sale via Amazon (because why wouldn't they be?) in Sun Tint, Amber Tint, and Clear as your options for purchase.

Fallout Vault 33

Please stand by…equip your Pip-Boy and return to the post-apocalyptic '40s-flavored world of Fallout with the exclusive Amazon Studios' Fallout Vault 33 glasses. This retro-futuristic square frame style features a stainless steel and nylon front finished with olive metal temples. Equipped with flexible spring hinges for a comfortable t, the built-in side shield offers protection from light noise. Gunnar's advanced lens technology prevents digital eye strain, whether playing Fallout or watching the latest episode on Amazon Prime.

Retro-futuristic square style stainless steel and nylon-frame material

Flexible spring hinges

Gunnar patented lens technology

G-Shield Plus lens coating: anti-reflective &smudge resistant

Blocks harmful blue light and 100% UV

Officially licensed Amazon Studios Fallout glasses.

Included With Purchase

Collectors Case

Collectors Microber Pouch

Collectors Microber Cleaning Cloth

12-month Warranty

