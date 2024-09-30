Posted in: 505 Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Assetto Corsa, Assetto Corsa EVO, Kunos Simulazioni

Assetto Corsa EVO Confirms January 2025 Early Access Date

After hitting a bump int he road for a 2024 release, Assetto Corsa EVO will now launch into Early Access on Steam this coming January

Article Summary Assetto Corsa EVO's Early Access on Steam starts January 16, 2025, after a delayed 2024 release.

Expect a variety of cars, tracks, and features to test in the Early Access build.

New KUNOS photorealistic engine supports VR, triple screens, and dynamic weather for ultimate realism.

Assetto Corsa EVO pushes the realism of driving simulations to new heights with advanced technology and fidelity.

Developer KUNOS Simulazioni and publisher 505 Games have revealed the Early Access launch date for Assetto Corsa EVO, as the game arrives in January. Originally, the game was set to be released sometime in 2024, but they hit a bump in the road and pushed their calendar back. Now we know the Early Access version will be released on Steam on January 16, 2025. The team didn't get into detail about what kinds of racers, tracks, and cards would be available, but we're hoping there's enough of a selection in three months to make things interesting. Along with the news came a new trailer to show off some of the game without giving too much away, which we have for you here.

Assetto Corsa EVO

Assetto Corsa EVO redefines the realism and features of one of the most popular multiplatform driving simulations ever developed. As with its predecessor, Assetto Corsa EVO will include cars from different classes spanning across years of motoring history. From road cars, classics, hypercars, and race cars. The most iconic representation of the automotive and motorsport world. Each vehicle is reproduced through an advanced system that simulates mechanical, electronic, and aerodynamic performance, combined with the fidelity of the circuits created using Laserscan technology.

Assetto Corsa EVO raises the bar of realism, which has made the franchise one of the most popular driving simulations of the last decade even higher. With the launch of a new KUNOS Simulazioni proprietary, high-performance photorealistic engine, VR and triple screen support have become first-class features, and the new mathematical model meticulously simulates asphalt performance in different dynamic weather conditions that guarantees an authentic and realistic experience that will redefine the standards that have made Assetto Corsa globally renowned. EVO represents the commitment of the development team at Kunos to motoring enthusiasts in our shared passion for cars, driving, and racing.

