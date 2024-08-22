Posted in: Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Heroes of Might and Magic, Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era, Unfrozen

Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era Announced

Ubisoft and developer Unfrozen have announced their latest title, Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era, during Gamescom 2024

Set in Enroth, explore the new continent of Jadame with unique factions and creatures.

Solo campaigns, multiplayer modes, and creative tools for endless gameplay possibilities.

Featuring six factions, new combat mechanics, and a faction-based perk system for diverse playstyles.

Ubisoft and developer Unfrozen have announced Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era at Gamescom 2024, ushering in a new era for the classic franchise. Just in time for the game's 30th Anniversary, the two companies have partnered up to tall an all-new story, as Olden Era brings players back to the world of Enroth and the origins of the legendary saga. You'll explore a new strategic quest on Jadame, a mysterious continent in turmoil, which has never been explored in the main series until now, complete with its own factions, biomes, and creatures. We have more info below and the trailer above as the game will be out in 2025.

Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era

Olden Era ushers in a new era for the Heroes of Might and Magic franchise, bringing players to explore a vibrant and living fantasy world full of wonders and dangers, build magnificent castles, raise massive armies and clash in epic and highly tactical battles of heroes and mythical creatures. Play solo with a new campaign, single maps, and limitless randomly generated scenarios, or engage in a battle of wits and magic with other players in various multiplayer modes offering a variety of gameplay, from quick Arena matches to the strategic depth of a single-hero mode or classic Skirmish. One of the main features coming during early access includes creative tools that will allow players to create their own Heroes of Might & Magic single maps and multiplayer templates.

In addition, all new combat mechanics, including active abilities for heroes and creatures, and a new faction-based perk system, the Faction Laws, bring uniqueness and diversity to playstyles. Players can look forward to uncovering six factions with returning favorites and brand-new creations, each with their unique playstyle, and roster of creatures and heroes: Temple (The classic Knights), Necropolis (Undead and Vampires), Sylvan (The Forces of Nature and Fey Folks), Dungeon (Dark Elves and Underground Creatures), Hive (Insectoids corrupted by Demons), and another faction to be revealed at a later time.

