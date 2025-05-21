Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bonus Stage Publishing, Lav Games, Rock Pocket Games, Somber Echoes

Action-Adventure Title Somber Echoes Arrives On Consoles This July

After having already been released on PC for Steam back in January, Somber Echoes will be coming to PS5 and XSX|S this July

Article Summary Somber Echoes launches on consoles this July, bringing its action-adventure gameplay to new platforms.

Explore a Greco-Roman inspired space vessel plagued by extra-dimensional horrors and catastrophic events.

Experience a modern Metroidvania with multiple endings, acrobatic combat, and Unreal Engine 5 visuals.

Challenge Mode adds replayability with boss fights, puzzles, and more content planned after launch.

Indie game developers Rock Pocket Games and Lav Games, along with publisher Bonus Stage Publishing, have confirmed Somber Echoes will be released onto consoles this July. If you're not already familiar with the game, this is an action-adventure title in which you have been given holy powers from the revived god Adrestia, sending you off on a charge to defeat her maniacal twin sister, who has brought pain and destruction upon the land. The game was released on Steam in January, but now console players will get their shot when it comes out on July 8 for PS5 and XSX|S. For now, enjoy the latest trailer!

Somber Echoes

A cataclysmic event turned the once beautiful and proud Greco-Roman space vessel Atromitos into breeding grounds for infested horrors from an unknown dimension. In the aftermath, a mysterious force chooses to interfere with destiny and awaken Adrestia from rubble and ashes. As Adrestia, your mission is to stop your twin sister Harmonia from unraveling the universe, but many questions remain unanswered. In the search for answers you explore the vast space vessel while gaining powers, knowledge and skills that might shape your ultimate destiny. Experience a Metroidvania where combat is about mastering acrobatic freedom. Explore an environment that embraces diverse gameplay styles to suit every player.

A Modern Console Metroidvania : Action packed side-scrolling gameplay, ideal for console players. Powered by Unreal Engine 5 players will embark upon a haunting journey through seven distinct districts, looming with decay, ruin and eerie beauty. Every dark corner hides a story.

: Action packed side-scrolling gameplay, ideal for console players. Powered by Unreal Engine 5 players will embark upon a haunting journey through seven distinct districts, looming with decay, ruin and eerie beauty. Every dark corner hides a story. Greco-Roman Story: Inspired by Greco-Roman mythos, and sci-fi visuals, players explore a wrecked spacecraft in deep space that is overrun by extra-dimensional horrors.

Inspired by Greco-Roman mythos, and sci-fi visuals, players explore a wrecked spacecraft in deep space that is overrun by extra-dimensional horrors. Multiple Endings: Gameplay actions shape how the story ends, the more players explore and discover the entirety of the ship, the more choices there will be when deciding the fate of the Atromitos.

Gameplay actions shape how the story ends, the more players explore and discover the entirety of the ship, the more choices there will be when deciding the fate of the Atromitos. Challenges Mode: A new way to experience Somber Echoes designed to extend gameplay and provide players with intense, skill-based objectives beyond the core story experience, including boss fight and puzzle challenges with more content planned for subsequent updates.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!