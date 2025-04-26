Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo Immortal, Diablo IV, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Berserk, Blizzard Entertainment

New Berserk Anime Crossover Announced For Both Diablo Games

Both Diablo IV and Diablo Immortal will be getting a special content bundle next month as Berserk arrives in a new crossover

Article Summary New Berserk crossover comes to Diablo IV & Immortal with exclusive content packs and events.

Battle iconic foes, like Nosferatu Zodd, and earn Behelits for special Diablo IV cosmetics.

Diablo Immortal offers thrilling events with unique Berserk-themed loot and boss fights.

Get limited-time bundles, Twitch Drops, mounts, pets, and more before Season 8 ends.

Blizzard Entertainment has a new crossover coming to both Diablo IV and Diablo Immortal, as the anime Berserk will make an appearance. Each game will be getting its own special bundle of content featuring the character and other aspects from the legendary dark fantasy manga, created by Kentaro Miura. Players will be able to purchase them as individual content packs for each game starting on May 6 and will be available through June 5. We have more info below along with a couple of trailers released by the team, as you can find more info on Diablo 4's website and Diablo Immortal's blog.

Berserk Crossover With Diablo

The blood-soaked legacy of Guts, Griffith, and the Band of the Hawk collides with Sanctuary. Whether you're slaying Nosferatu Zodd in Diablo Immortal or hunting demons for Behelits in Diablo IV, the struggle has only just begun.

Diablo IV: Berserk x Diablo (May 6 – end of Season 8)

Slay demons, earn Behelits : Defeat elite enemies and exchange Behelits for themed cosmetics in the Berserk Reliquary.

: Defeat elite enemies and exchange Behelits for themed cosmetics in the Berserk Reliquary. Iconic looks from the series : Gear up with the Berserker Armor (Barbarian), Skull Knight (Necromancer), The Struggler (Rogue), and more.

: Gear up with the Berserker Armor (Barbarian), Skull Knight (Necromancer), The Struggler (Rogue), and more. Limited-time shop bundles : Mounts, pets, trophies—claim your legend before Season 8 ends.

: Mounts, pets, trophies—claim your legend before Season 8 ends. Twitch Drops incoming: Support a streamer and earn the Skull Behelit Mount Trophy.

Diablo Immortal: Struggler's Path (May 1 – May 30)

Boss Fight: Nosferatu Zodd : Face the immortal beast in a brutal new encounter—with an even more terrifying version unlocked by the Crimson Behelit Gem.

: Face the immortal beast in a brutal new encounter—with an even more terrifying version unlocked by the Crimson Behelit Gem. Survivor's Bane Event : Enter the Eclipse, fight off waves of monsters, and endure the sacrifice that shook the Band of the Hawk.

: Enter the Eclipse, fight off waves of monsters, and endure the sacrifice that shook the Band of the Hawk. New loot : Earn the Crimson Behelit Gem, the Broken Band's Armament, Berserk-themed weapon skins, and Golem Familiars.

: Earn the Crimson Behelit Gem, the Broken Band's Armament, Berserk-themed weapon skins, and Golem Familiars. Log-in Rewards: Take advantage of free cosmetics, crests, and class-specific weapons, just for showing up to the fight.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!