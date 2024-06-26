Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Overwatch, Overwatch 2, Video Games | Tagged: Gunnar

Gunnar Reveals Two New Frames With Overwatch

Gunnar revealed two new frames as part of their gamer galsses line, as they have two new designed tied to Overwatch and D.Va.

Gunnar revealed two new frame designs as part of their gamer glasses line, as they have a new set for Overwatch that is available right now. The two designs invoke the spirit of the game in different ways, the first of which is a grey and orange design with the Overwatch logo on the side, which you can see below. The second pair is a special Butterfly design for D.Va, coded in her colors. We have more info about both pairs as they are available on the website.

Gunnar Overwatch Ultimate

Queue up for comp with a pair of Overwatch Ultimate glasses protecting your eyes. These precision-engineered polymer frames offer low-profile temples that fit perfectly under headsets. Sturdy multi-barrel hinges, a rectangle shape, and a fixed nose bridge provide long-lasting comfort and durability regardless of your role. Channel your inner Grandmaster with Gunnar's advanced Amber tint (blocks 65% of blue light) or Clear (blocks 35%). Officially licensed exclusively by Gunnar…GG, everyone else.

Precision-engineered polymer frame material

Sturdy multi-barrel hinges

GUNNAR patented lens technology

G-Shield® lens coating: anti-reflective & smudge resistant

Blocks harmful blue light and 100% UV

Officially licensed Blizzard Entertainment Overwatch glasses

Overwatch D.Va Tokki Edition

Time to save the world? Game on! The limited edition Overwatch D.Va Tokki Edition represents the perfect fusion of Gunnar technology and Blizzard Entertainment's Overwatch pro gamer/hero D.Va. These legendary performance glasses feature her classic Tokki spark crystal colors in an acetate cat eye frame. Emblazoned with her corporate sponsors on the temples, the frame offers flexible spring hinges and advanced lens technology with exclusive collector accessories, including a case, pouch, and a cleaning cloth. The glasses will be available in Amber 65 GBLF or Clear 35 GBLF tints.

Cat-eye acetate frame material with metal D.Va bunny accents

Flexible spring hinges

Gunnar patented lens technology

G-Shield lens coating: anti-reflective & smudge resistant

Blocks harmful blue light and 100% UV

Officially licensed Blizzard Entertainment Overwatch glasses

