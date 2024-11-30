Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Game Swing, Ghost Ship Publishing, Guntouchables

Guntouchables Announces Early Access Window For 2025

Guntouchables, an all-new online co-op doomsday roguelite for 1-4 players, has revealed it will be released into Early Access next year

Article Summary Guntouchables, an online co-op roguelite, launches in Early Access Spring 2025.

Battle evolving mutants with stellar teamwork and strategic decisions.

Upgrade characters with perks and mods to face escalating apocalypse threats.

Vote on enemy mutations, balancing risk and rewards for survival.

Indie game developer Game Swing and publisher Ghost Ship Publishing have confirmed that Guntouchables will be released in Early Access next year. In an extended reveal video, which you can check out above, the team confirmed the new online co-op doomsday roguelite title would be coming out for EA first, with the release happening sometime in Spring 2025. Enjoy the video above while we wait for a proper date to be revealed.

Guntouchables

The entire world has fallen, and the surface has been overrun by a hostile and aggressively-evolving horde of mutants. Well, not entirely. A motley group of persevering preppers are seizing their moment of glory and holding out against the abominable threat lurking right outside the perimeter of their makeshift establishment. Guntouchables is a 1-4 player co-op roguelike doomsday shooter where every second counts. Impeccable teamwork and wise decision-making will be key to beat the overwhelming odds when facing the ever-changing enemies of the wasteland.

You must choose your character and play your part as one of the Guntouchables – a ragtag group of irrepressible survivors who's been spending years preparing for the direst scenarios imaginable. Now, they are facing the disaster of their dreams! Complete mission objectives and collect UpCrates for Cash and Perks that will increase your chances of survival in the wasteland as difficulty gradually escalates. Every second counts, and every reward is associated with a risk. Success must be found in the delicate sweet spot between boldness and greed. Between each mission, players must vote between a random selection of mutations that will grant enemies new traits and abilities. Fortunately, this choice will also offer the players immediate or long-term benefits, making the decision less obvious but more critical.

Player upgrades are at the heart of the Guntouchables and are crucial to help you keep up with the scaling difficulty. Combine common and class-specific perks and abilities to form powerful and creative builds. You won't make it long in the apocalypse without the right set of tools. Guntouchables feature a sizable and widely expandable arsenal of high-powered guns. Choose a loadout that fits your style and then mod it with upgrades to your personal preference. A clever combination of perks and gun mods will turn you into an unstoppable mutant killing machine in no time.

