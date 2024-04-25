Posted in: Games, Harvest Moon, Natsume, Video Games | Tagged: Harvest Moon: One World Complete

Harvest Moon: One World Complete Opens Pre-Orders

Harvest Moon: One World Complete is now up for pre-order on the Switch, as it comes with its own Yeti plush as a bonus gift.

Article Summary Pre-order Harvest Moon: One World Complete with a free Yeti plush on the Switch.

Get the full game and all previously released DLC in one package, available for $30.

Embark on an epic journey across different environments like deserts and snowy mountains.

Raise animals, engage with unique characters and utilize the Expando-Farm feature.

Natsume has opened up pre-orders for Harvest Moon: One World Complete, as this one comes with its own Yeti as a bonus. The Switch version of the game, which gives you absolutely everything under one title, is up for sale for $30 with this adorable plush Yeti as a gift for getting the game. But it comes in a limited supply, and once they're gone, they're gone. After that, you'll have to settle for the full game and all of the DLC released for it. We have more info on it below as the game comes out this August.

Harvest Moon: One World Complete

Take a trip around the world in the Complete version of this Harvest Moon title! The complete version is the full game of Harvest Moon: One World, with all the DLC included right from the beginning! You'll ride camels across the deserts of Pastilla, venture deep into the snowy mountains of Salmiakki, and even visit a volcano near the cozy mountain town of Lebkuchen! Can you imagine a world without cabbage, tomatoes, or even carrots? Believe it or not, that's the world you'll find yourself in at the beginning of Harvest Moon: One World Complete, as the Harvest Goddess, the queen of crops herself, has vanished…

However, before the Harvest Goddess disappeared from this world, she imbued the tiny Harvest Wisps with the knowledge of various seeds, thus ensuring the various fruits and vegetables of the world would not be lost. Using the power given to these Harvest Wisps, you'll unlock various seeds as you progress through the game! But the Harvest Wisps can be tricky to find, as they all appear at different times and places. You'll need to use your noggin to make sure you seek out as many of them as you can!

Includes the full game and ALL the DLC!

Explore 5 unique and colorful areas: the sprawling grasslands of Calisson, the gorgeous beaches of Halo Halo, the searing desert heat of Pastilla, the cozy hills of Lebkuchen, and the snowy mountains of Salmiakki!

Play as a boy or a girl and woo one of 5 handsome bachelors and 5 beautiful bachelorettes, each with their own unique personality and backstory!

Raise and keep animals such as cows, sheep, goats, and even reindeer!

Use your Expando-Farm to easily travel from one area to another!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!