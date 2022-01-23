Hasbro Launches Monopoly Tycoon On Mobile Devices

Hasbro has brought over the super in-depth version of Monopoly called Monopoly Tycoon to mobile devices this week. The original version of the game was released over 20 years ago for PC as it brought in a more intricate version of actually running property within a metropolis for those looking to do more than just run around the board picking fights with family. The mobile version has been retooled a bit with a fresh coat of paint in modernized graphics, as this time around you have more sophisticated management systems, added with intuitive Simulation and Builder game mechanics. You can get the game right now for free on iOS and Android, however, be aware it does come with in-app purchases.

The traditional flat board has become a thriving 3D city, complete with its particular buildings, live traffic and endearing citizens attending their business or enjoying the city you are building for them. Each city is familiar yet unique, with its own character and architectural style as well as funny quirks. Unlock and grow each city to make it even more beautiful while ensuring its inhabitants are the happiest in the world – happy citizens are the best ingredients to make cities prosperous! This is a Monopoly game, and true to its name it gives you the opportunity to buy properties and populate them with a wide variety of buildings: houses, hotels, even businesses! Follow Mr. Monopoly's advice, make wise investments, build the city, and generate ever more rent in the process.

Each city comes with its own wide variety of buildings – will you manage to own them all, including the super-rare landmarks? As a real estate visionary, will you be able to match the right buildings to optimize the happiness of your citizens and therefore the speed at which each neighborhood will generate cash? Each city gives you the opportunity to meet a number of local citizens – they are cute, quirky, funny, and in dire need of your help to revive their city! Come and meet Olivia the politician or Hubert the star chef!

There is no such thing as a free lunch… If you really want a property and establish a local monopoly, you will have to compete against other players – play well and you will get the best properties at the lowest prices, but if you bid too low these properties will make a competitor happy. All the iconic elements of the traditional Monopoly board game are present, but transposed and adapted to this fast-paced race to become the wealthiest person on Earth. Come and see for yourself! With great wealth comes great power – in your case, the power to expand to new horizons as you unlock new cities. So many investments to consider, so many properties and buildings to own!