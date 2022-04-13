Hasbro Launches New Online Comparative Scrabble Site

Hasbro has launched a brand new website on National Scrabble Day 2022 as you can now play competitive games on Scrabble.com. Starting today you'll see an entirely new website that has been redesigned from the ground up to give players a new version of the classic board game to check out. This is a much more modern design that is designed to flow better, have greater chances for competition between online players, give you more options to play against a computer if you really want to challenge yourself against an AI, and ultimately provide a better experience for those who are fanatics of the game. What's more, the new timer system is designed to help prevent cheating by forcing quick thinking without using a word finder or a separate board to get the job done. You can read more about it below.

Designed for all players who relish in the strategy, craft and fun of wordplay, Scrabble.com has something for everyone. Scrabble purists will love the authentic synchronous match experience while those looking for something new will enjoy competing in matchmade rounds and testing their skills against opponents of varying difficulty. The clean design of the site offers clear, focused gameplay with more accessibility via browser support. Scrabble.com features include: PvP and PvE modes — Players can choose synchronous player-versus-player (PvP) matches to challenge others in 180+ countries or player-versus-environment (PvE) mode

Players can choose synchronous player-versus-player (PvP) matches to challenge others in 180+ countries or player-versus-environment (PvE) mode Word Tools — Access to the official "Scrabble Dictionary" along with an anagram solver called "Word Finder," which offers instant, multi-language support to find 4M+ words and definitions

Access to the official "Scrabble Dictionary" along with an anagram solver called "Word Finder," which offers instant, multi-language support to find 4M+ words and definitions A Scrabble Blog — Players can hear and learn from experts and utilize the blog as a resource portal for constant refinement to their knowledge base

Players can hear and learn from experts and utilize the blog as a resource portal for constant refinement to their knowledge base A Scrabble Forum — A safe and moderated community hub to connect and compete with the passionate Scrabble players