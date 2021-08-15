Heart Chain Kitty Heads To The Nintendo Switch On August 20th

Origamihero Games revealed this week that they'll be bringing Heart Chain Kitty over to the Nintendo Switch on August 20th. The game originally came out back in 2018 as it was developed and published by solo developer Bernhard Politsch. The 3D platformer harkens back to the late '90s titles from the PS1 and N64, as you play a cat named Kittey who must save his parents in a weird and confusing world that you'll need to navigate with some expertise in jumping and puzzle-solving. It doesn't look like they'll be doing a physical version of the game, but you will be able to snag it in the eShop for about $10. You can check out the latest trailer for the game below as we wait for it to be released this Friday.

Heart Chain Kitty is a big 3D platformer adventure with a few twists. If you like collect-a-thons like Banjo Kazooie or Mario Sunshine, this is the game for you! This is a continuation of my freeware game series "A Game with a Kitty". The game features inventory items that can be used to interact with the world or its inhabitants, along with optional quests and hidden levels. The way forward isn't always going to be collecting this game's version of MacGuffins … but it'll probably help if you collect them! Nothing wrong with that! Kittey can jump quite well, but he'll get additional moves quickly. There's the Hat Glide, the Power Glove (Good for punching people in the face) and its Screw Ray upgrade, giving you a way to dominate screws and bolts all over the world! Later on, you'll even ride bottle rockets and do tricks using the Zoom ability. Don't forget to buy some strength-enhancing cakes from your nerd bro – and maybe some of Darling's life hearts. You'll need 'em!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Heart Chain Kitty – Nintendo Switch Trailer (https://youtu.be/AAhBSg_yTIA)