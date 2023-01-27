Heist Kitty: Cats Go A Stray Give May 2023 Release Window Plan the purrrrrfect caper with a team of cat criminals in Heist Kitty: Cats Go A Stray, coming to PC in May.

Excalibur Games and LetMeowt Games revealed they will be releasing Heist Kitty: Cats Go A Stray sometime in May 2023. The game is basically a heist title in which you and other players take on the role of cats in a city filled with possible scores. Can you create as much chaos as possible while also proving who really runs this town? You can check out more info and the latest trailer below as we wait for the official release date to drop.

"What do cats think about while blinking serenely in the sunlight? Fish skeletons? Balls of wool? Nope, it's carnage. Utter carnage. Human friends, it's time to choose your kitty, tickle the tummy of chaos and watch the fur fly in Heist Kitty: Cats Go A Stray. What's crazier than a sack of cats*? A city full of 'em. See life through the eyes of a mischievous kitty as you wreak havoc in this open-world multiplayer litter tray sandbox. Go solo or go feral with your friends, strutting your stuff on the dance floor, posting high scores at the arcade, and speeding through the city streets in hijacked cars.

*No cats were harmed in this analogy."

"Welcome to Kitty City, where Chief Hairris' Purrlice force wages an ongoing battle to stay one pounce ahead of Tawny Catatelli's cunning Meowfia. Unfortunately for the Chief, keeping crooked cats behind bars is like herding…you know. Hit the streets and work as a kitty cop or take on jobs for the mob. Whichever side of the law you land on, you can be sure of a life of moggy mayhem. If you're a cat and you're following the rules, you're doing it wrong. Wherever you travel, make sure you leave mischief in your wake. Knock glasses off tables, lay waste to grocery shops, and zap humans with unfeasibly intricate weapons that can't possibly have been built without the help of opposable thumbs. And don't worry about the fallout; cats don't have a word for "consequences."