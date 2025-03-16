Posted in: Board Games, Games, Steamforged, Tabletop | Tagged: helldivers 2

Helldivers 2: The Board Game Set For Launch This April

Helldivers 2 fans will be able to play the game in a different way shortly, as the franchise is getting a board game from Steamforged

Tabletop publisher Steamforged Games confirmed they will launch a new board game in April, this time based on the popular video game Helldivers 2. Simply called Helldivers 2: The Board Game, the team has created an experience that will allow you to dive in as soldiers looking to take out aliens in several different scenarios. We have more info below and a couple of quotes from the company, as the game will be out on April 8, 2025.

Helldivers 2: The Board Game

Helldivers 2: The Board Game will match the fast-paced, tactical, tongue-in-cheek energy of the video game, plunging 1-4 players into an intergalactic struggle to protect Super Earth and rid the galaxy of alien threats in the name of liberty and democracy. Armed with deadly weapons (pistols, machine guns, flamethrowers), powerful stratagems (turrets, airstrikes, etc.), and coordinated tactics, players will work in squads to chellomplete high-risk missions, navigate hostile battlefields, call in reinforcements, and overcome enemy swarms.

Just as in the video games, players will need to contend with evolving threats and objectives, as well as watch out for explosions and friendly fire. Every decision can mean the difference between glorious victory or total annihilation in service of Super Earth. Steamforged Games is a proven force in adapting video games for the tabletop, creating faithful translations that resonate with video and tabletop gamers alike. The extensive Steamforged Games library already includes major licensed video game properties such as Elden Ring, Monster Hunter: World, Dark Souls, Resident Evil, and most recently, Hearts of Iron.

"As passionate tabletop gamers ourselves, we're delighted to partner with Steamforged to bring Helldivers 2 into a whole new realm," said Shams Jorjani, CEO of Arrowhead. "The game's intense action is a perfect fit for the tabletop experience, and we can't wait for players to blast their way through its chaotic and challenging missions soon."

"Helldivers 2 is a perfect fit for the tabletop, and as big fans of the game, we consider it a huge privilege to be making it happen," said Mat Hart, co-founder and CCO at Steamforged Games. "We couldn't be more excited to bring its high-octane, co-op mayhem to the board game world. Players can expect heroic last stands, spectacularly avoidable friendly fire, and the kind of cinematic action that turns every gaming session into a glorious war story. For liberty!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!