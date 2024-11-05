Posted in: Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: hello kitty, Yahtzee

Hello Kitty Has Tabletop Items Out For 50th Anniversary

The Op Games have several titles out now tied to Hello Kitty, as they have teamed up with Sanrio to celebrate the IP's 50th Anniversary

The Op Games has revealed new gaming items featuring Hello Kitty, as Sanrio has expanded some partnerships to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of their IP. The three big titles out right now are the all-new version of Yahtzee with a Hello Kitty head to shake the dice in; only this one is the Celebration Edition, followed by the Lotería version of the game, and the recently released edition of Life featuring all the characters. We have more details on all three below as they're available now through their shop.

Yahtzee: Hello Kitty and Friends – Celebration Edition

Hello Kitty is ready to party, and all her friends are invited. Fill the collectable Hello Kitty dice cup with five custom dice, roll combinations like a Small Straight, Full House, or Yahtzee! With dice faces for Hello Kitty, LittleTwinStars, Pompompurin, My Melody, Cinnamoroll, and Kuromi, these friends are ready to join you in hours of fun with America's #1 dice game.

Hello Kitty and Friends Lotería

Go on adventures with Hello Kitty in an all-new way with this adorable version of Lotería, an English and Spanish version of the popular game of Bingo! Players win by matching images on their tablas with iconic characters, items, and places, such as Keroppi, Flowers (Flores), and Hello Kitty's Hotel (Hotel de Hello Kitty) illustrated in traditional Lotería style. Alternative rules also allow players to call clues using their Hello Kitty and Friends knowledge! Prepare for luck and learning with this unpredictable and educational game for Hello Kitty fans of all levels!

Life: Hello Kitty and Friends

This delightful collaboration combines the timeless appeal of Life with the endearing world of Sanrio's iconic characters. Since her debut in 1974, Hello Kitty has become a cultural phenomenon, capturing the hearts of fans around the world with her simple yet captivating design and positive message of friendship and kindness. Alongside Hello Kitty, characters like My Melody, Badtz-maru, and Cinnamoroll have also become cherished icons, each with their own unique personality and charm. Life: Hello Kitty and Friends celebrate these beloved characters, offering fans a fresh and engaging way to connect with their favorite Sanrio friends.

Life: Hello Kitty and Friends offers a perfect blend of strategy, luck, and cooperation. Whether you're a longtime fan of Hello Kitty or new to the world of Sanrio, the game promises endless hours of entertainment and family fun. It's the perfect addition to any game collection and an ideal gift for fans, young and old. Life: Hello Kitty and Friends maintain the classic gameplay that families have enjoyed for generations while adding a unique Sanrio twist. Players will journey through life's adventures, making decisions and experiencing milestones, all within the colorful and supercute world of Hello Kitty.

