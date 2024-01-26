Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Helskate, Phantom Coast

Helskate Confirms New Demo Ahead Of Early Access Release

Phantom Coast has revealed a new free demo for their upcoming game Helskate, before they eventually release the game in Early Access.

Article Summary Phantom Coast drops free demo for their skate combat game Helskate ahead of Early Access.

Helskate combines classic skateboarding with monster-slaying action in a roguelite format.

Customize your gear and execute tricks to enhance combat against the hordes of Vertheim.

Prepare to battle the Gods of Skating by upgrading abilities and mastering vert ramps.

Indie game developer and publisher Phantom Coast has launched a new free demo for their upcoming game Helskate before they launch it into Early Access. In case you haven't seen this one yet, the game isn't just an ordinary skate sim title. You will be moving between worlds as you fight demons, all while riding your board and performing sick tricks that help you combat them. You'll be able to pick gear that fits your own combat style as you fight them with an array of techniques. We have more info on the game below, along with the trailer here, as the demo is live right now, with the Early Access date set for February 15.

Helskate

Helskate is a skateboarding action roguelite where you must grind, perform tricks, and chain combos to power up your attacks and slay the monsters of Vertheim. Combine unique weapons and gear to suit your playstyle as you fight, die, and upgrade your abilities to come back to this labyrinth over and over again!

Skate your way through Vertheim – Traverse Vertheim as you grind, wall ride, and manual your way through this hellscape with classic arcade-style skating.

– Traverse Vertheim as you grind, wall ride, and manual your way through this hellscape with classic arcade-style skating. Fight, Die, Upgrade, Repeat – Combine different weapons, gear, and tapes to create powerful and unique builds for each run. Get inked up with sick tattoos to permanently upgrade your abilities for a much-needed edge over your foes.

– Combine different weapons, gear, and tapes to create powerful and unique builds for each run. Get inked up with sick tattoos to permanently upgrade your abilities for a much-needed edge over your foes. Skateboarding Combat – Chain huge combos, do ollies, kickflips, and other awesome tricks to power up your attacks and gain unique abilities and buffs to slay the monsters that await you in this fast-paced skateboarding action roguelite!

– Chain huge combos, do ollies, kickflips, and other awesome tricks to power up your attacks and gain unique abilities and buffs to slay the monsters that await you in this fast-paced skateboarding action roguelite! Take on the Gods of Skating – Use everything in your arsenal to battle against the Gods of Skating. Take on the God of Vert Ramps' score challenge and grind your way up the Ancient God of Skating to strike at his weak points.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!