Hex Gambit: Respawned Receives Second Gameplay Trailer

Blowfish Studios released a second gameplay trailer this week for Hex Gambit: Respawned, hyping it before the game's release in March.

Article Summary New gameplay trailer for Hex Gambit: Respawned showcases hex-based battles.

Game features 1v1 matches, strategic play with special abilities per pawn.

Flexible player settings and AI levels cater to both new and veteran gamers.

Play solo or team up for 2v2 fights across various maps, modes, and remote play.

Indie game developer One Man Left Studios and publisher Blowfish Studios dropped a new gameplay trailer this week for Hex Gambit: Respawned. It isn't a long trailer, you barely get about a minute's worth of content to see what;'s going on. But they do show off several aspects of the hex-based battle system as you'll be fighting other players in 1-v-1 matches sing characters and strategies to not only defend yourself, but to conquer your opponent and come out the victor. You can check out the brand-new trailer above and info below, as the game will be released on March 6 for all three major consoles, as well as PC via Steam.

Conquer battlefields alone or with up to three other strategists, taking down a nefarious Mastermind and his army of malicious minions. Engage in the ultimate game of wits, combining the depth and complexity of turn-based strategy with the fun interactivity of tabletop gaming. Each pawn offers special abilities, allowing for a plethora of turn options to counter even the most well-planned attacks. Tactical veterans and fresh-faced novices alike can come together with easy-to-learn yet complex-to-master matches. Utilize handy modifiable player settings to give newcomers an edge and seasoned pros a good challenge. Play by the book or spice it up with a creative array of wacky house rules with near-limitless possibilities. Perfect board skills with adjustable AI opponents ranging from beginner to grandmaster difficulty levels.

Dominate in both single and multiplayer experiences through several different modes, and experiment with 10 distinct Captains across seven map themes with 21 different layouts. Enter aggro mode and knock characters clear across the map, wield a cartoonishly large speaker, and blast opponents into a music-induced stupor. Throw down in friendly or hyper-competitive 2v2 battles with buddies using Steam Remote Play support.

